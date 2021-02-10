Ultra-Orthodox Israelis reject criticism, challenge the rules of the virus





Muscovites, like many other ultra-Orthodox believers, say Israeli society does not understand their way of life and has turned its community into a sacrificial goat. In my opinion, the media gives us a very bad misinterpretation, he said. The ultra-Orthodox community makes up about 12% of Israelis 9.3 million people. But she has wielded great influence, using her status as king in parliament to secure generous government benefits and subsidies. Ultra-Orthodox men are exempt from compulsory military service and often collect welfare payments while continuing to study full-time in seminaries throughout adulthood. Their schools enjoy wide autonomy and focus almost entirely on religion while avoiding basic subjects like math and science. These privileges have generated contempt from the general resentment of the public that has turned into utter hostility during the coronavirus crisis. Gilad Malach, a researcher at the Institute for Democracy in Israel, says ultra-Orthodox believers accounted for over a third of COVID-19 countries in 2020. Among Israelis over 65, the ultra-Orthodox mortality rate was three times higher. larger than the general population, he added. Data from the Ministry of Health show that vaccination levels in ultra-Orthodox areas lag far behind the national average. The ultra-orthodox disobedience, Malach said, stems in part from members not believing they should obey state rules, especially with regard to matters of religious conduct. The Ultra-Orthodox, also known as Haredim, follow a strict interpretation of Judaism, and prominent rabbis are the arbiters of communities in all matters. Many consider secular Israelites to be a recent departure from centuries of unchanging Jewish tradition. We have the rabbi. We just do not do what we have in mind, Moskowits said. We have heard them for several thousand years. We will hear them today. While the ultra-Orthodox community is far from monolithic, many rabbis have either ignored them or even deliberately broke security rules. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 93, one of the most influential spiritual leaders, has insisted that schools remain open throughout the crisis. One recent day, many ultra-Orthodox girls were cascaded from a classroom school in the Romema neighborhood that was operating illegally. Few people wore masks or kept their distance from others. Classes continued in elementary schools for boys and girls. We can not have a generation to go, said Moskowits, who lives in Romema. We are still sending our boys to school because we have rabbis who say that studying the Torah saves and protects. In a community that largely avoids the Internet, rabbi plaster, or public announcements, hang on walls in religious neighborhoods to spread their message. Some reports urged people not to get vaccinated, even using Holocaust images to scare people. The vaccine is completely unnecessary! The pandemic is already behind us! read one, comparing the rush for vaccinations to boarding a train to the death camp at Auschwitz. Ultra-Orthodox leaders say such views are held by a radical minority. Most people follow safety rules, they say, and the virus is spreading because communities are poor and people live in small apartments with large families. Moskowits, a 29-year-old father of two, said some families have up to 10 children and only one toilet. Of the 14, the boys are sent to boarding schools and spend only Saturday at home. For many, the blockade technically does not physically work, Moskowits said. He called it a human rights violation. Moskowits, who grew up in the UK, speaks English with a British accent, but his vocabulary is seasoned with Yiddish and Hebrew words. He wears a black velvet skull hat, white printed shirt and black trousers typical of ultra-Orthodox men – but without a mask, despite the government demanding them in public. He said he had contracted COVID-19 in March and claims a letter from his doctor justifies him from wearing the mask. A real estate developer, he marks his work day with prayer in a neighborhood synagogue and tries once a week to pray in Jerusalem Wall Western, the holiest place Jews can worship. Once a day, he performs ablution in a mikvah, a Jewish ritual bath, and he regularly studies religious texts with a partner. The religious community is growing rapidly even though economists have long warned that the system is unstable. About 60% of its population is under 19, according to the Institute for Democracy in Israel. Protecting the ultra-orthodox way of life or Yiddishkeit is the ultimate goal of communities. If this means the spread of infections, it is a price some members are willing to pay. Ultra-Orthodox people sacrifice most of their lives for the next generation and for the preservation of the Yiddish. We give everything, said Moskowits. This view is not universal. Nathan Slifkin, an Orthodox rabbi living in Israel, complained in a recent issue of the Hebrew Chronicle that members of the Haredi community really do not see any connection between breaking the restrictions and people dying from COVID. Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, head of an ultra-Orthodox ambulance service called ZAKA, lost both his parents to the virus in January. He says rabbis who ask followers to violate coronavirus regulations have blood on their hands. Funerals play a central role in traditional Jewish life, and the pandemic has made them very common. Megaphone cars move through religious quarters announcing the deaths and burial details. Pashkevils notifies communities when a prominent rabbi dies. Shmuel Gelbstein, deputy director of a funeral home in Jerusalem for the ultra-Orthodox community, said this year has been very busy, very difficult in terms of mortality, like when it comes to common deaths, plus of course the coronavirus, which of course is an amount that adds to the load. The funerals for the two top Haredi rabbis who died of COVID-19 each drew about 10,000 mourners last week. The non-Orthodox majority of Israelis were outraged by what they saw as contempt for the rules and selective enforcement by the authorities. But the ultra-orthodox claim they are unjustly dismissing, noting that demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – protected by free speech laws – have been allowed to continue during the pandemic. Moskowits explained that for the young people who flocked to these funerals, prominent rabbis are a big part of your life. When these young boys go to a funeral, they think their father is dead, he said. Nothing stands in the way. He will go to the funeral anyway.

