Domestic flight fares may not be a permanent feature: Hardeep Singh Puri

Answering a question in Parliament on Wednesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the in-flight toll band could not be a permanent feature and is expected when the airlines which are now operating 80 per cent of their capacity before Covid to resume their full services, they will not need the tariff band.

The center fixed the tariff band when airlines resumed their services in May 2020, after the national blockade. In the process, the ministry set the ceiling price of tickets so that passengers are not overloaded. “The price of the floor and ceiling was an extraordinary measure which was necessary from the extraordinary situation in which we found ourselves. It was created to ensure that airlines in a situation of limited availability do not charge excessive prices. It is not “our goal and you can not be in a disordered open market situation for the tariff gang to become a permanent feature,” said the minister.

Responding to a question from AIADMK MP M Thambidurai about the excessive planes he encountered during the flight between Delhi and Chennai, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the tariff band that the ministry imposed on airlines during the Covid-19 pandemic belongs only to economic classes, not for the privilege of business classes that MP Thambidurai gained.

“The price range was limited to economy class only, not business class … it also depends on when you book your business class tickets. If you are booking your business class tickets 60 days in advance, then airlines can “They offer you cheaper rates, but if you are booking just one day in advance, then tickets are more popular. Flight fares depend on the market. It is not something the Center decides,” he said.

Speaking about the overall loss of the aviation sector, the minister said, “No one has a general figure on the losses, although IATA and some others put a fantastic figure on it. But the sector is reviving.”