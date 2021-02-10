Alcoholic beverages likely to become 50% more expensive as Delhi government considers new excise policy





The government led by the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi is planning to change the format of retail sales and increase the excise tax on alcoholic beverages, which in turn, could push the rate of alcoholic beverages to an all-time high in the national capital. READ ALSO | Have you lost your vaccine? Here’s another chance for health, front-line employees – Check out the new deadlines here According to media reports, an expert panel formed by the Delhi government has recommended a nearly 50% increase in beverage prices. He has also proposed to raise its revenue from Indian spirits, foreign beverages and domestic beverages to nearly 8,000 crore from the current profit of 5,000 crore. As claimed in the report, the state government currently earns $ 46 billion in excise revenue from trademark registration, $ 4.507 from Indian spirits, $ 240 billion from foreign spirits, $ 210 billion from domestic spirits, $ 170 billion from the license fee from restaurants and bars serve alcoholic beverages, $ 300 from export and permit fees and 40 yards from retail licenses. This sums up to 5,068.70 crore. However, the Delhi government is eager to grow to nearly 8,000 Cro Rs. It is appropriate to mention here that the new guidelines pose a major threat to small and medium-sized beverage producers. For the record, the committee has recommended that the Delhi government remove brands of rum and whiskey below Rs 140 in order to make quality products available. The panel further proposed to cut the number of dry days in the national capital to avoid leaving customers in neighboring Noida and Gurugram to buy alcoholic beverages. READ ALSO | Kanpur Encounter Rerun: Dead, another injured as goons attack police during raid on liquor factory

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos