International
Protests shake Myanmar for fifth day, West condemns security response
(Reuters) – Protesters took to the streets of Myanmar for the fifth day on Wednesday, vowing to continue demonstrations against the military coup in recent weeks even after a woman was shot and critically injured during clashes the day before.
The United States and the United Nations on Tuesday condemned the use of force against protesters seeking to overthrow the February 1 coup and release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of its National League for Democracy (NLD). .
“We can not stand idly by,” youth leader Esther Ze Naw told Reuters. If there is bloodshed during our peaceful protests, then there will be more if we let them take their place.
Thousands of people joined the demonstrations in the main city of Yangon. In the capital, Naypyitaw, hundreds of government workers marched in support of a growing campaign of civil disobedience.
A group of police in the eastern state of Kayah joined the protesters and marched in uniform with a sign saying We do not want dictatorship, according to photos published in the media.
There were no reports of violence Wednesday, but soldiers took over a clinic that was treating injured protesters in Naypyitaw on Tuesday, a doctor there said.
Another doctor said a female protester was expected to die from a gunshot wound to the head received during a confrontation Tuesday with police in Naypyitaw.
She was injured when police fired, mostly in the air, to clear protesters. Three other people were being treated for wounds from suspected rubber bullets, doctors said.
Protesters were also injured in Mandalay and other cities, where security forces used water cannons and arrested dozens.
Four police officers were injured Tuesday as they tried to disperse protesters, some of whom threw stones and bricks, the military said.
The military has imposed restrictions on rallies and a night curfew in major cities.
I PAPISRPJESM
The protests are the largest in Myanmar in more than a decade, reviving memories of almost half a century of direct military rule and spasms of bloody uprisings until the military began ousting power in 2011.
The military justified its takeover on the basis of fraud in a November 8 election that the Suu Kyis NLD party won by a large margin, as expected. The election commission rejected the armies’ complaints.
Western countries have condemned the coup but have taken little concrete action to push for the restoration of democracy.
The U.S. State Department said it was reviewing aid to Myanmar to ensure that those responsible for the coup faced significant consequences.
We reiterate our calls for the military to relinquish power, restore a democratically elected government, release detainees and lift all restrictions on telecommunications and refrain from violence, spokesman Ned Price said in Washington.
The United Nations has called on Myanmar security forces to respect the right of people to protest peacefully.
The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable, said Ola Almgren, the UN representative in Myanmar.
Avinash Paliwal, a senior lecturer in international relations at the London University School of Oriental and African Studies, said Myanmar would not be as isolated now as in the past, with China, India, Southeast Asia neighbors and Japan not is likely to sever ties.
The country is very important geo-strategically to be able to happen. The US and other Western countries will impose sanctions – but this coup and its ramifications will be an Asian story, not a Western one, Paliwal said.
BRUTAL ACTION
A doctor in Naypyitaw said the woman who was shot in the head was in critical condition and was not expected to survive. The social media video verified by Reuters showed him with other protesters a short distance from a riot police line as a water cannon splashed and several shots could be heard.
The woman, wearing a motorcycle helmet, fell suddenly. Photos of her helmet showed what appeared to be a bullet hole.
Now we see that the army is taking brutal action against us, said Htet Shar Ko, a translator. But we young people will continue to fight against the regime under our motto – military dictatorship must fail.
In addition to the protests, a movement of civil disobedience has affected hospitals, schools and government offices.
Veteran activist Min Ko Naing called on a Facebook post for all government employees to join the disobedience campaign and for people to take note of those who did not.
Protesters are also demanding the repeal of a 2008 constitution drafted under military oversight that gave generals a veto in parliament and control of several ministries, and a federal system in ethnically diverse Myanmar.
Suu Kyi, 75, won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for democracy and spent nearly 15 years under house arrest. She faces charges of illegally importing six hand-held radios and her lawyer said he was not allowed to see her.
Suu Kyi remains extremely famous at home despite damaging its international reputation for the plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority.
Reporting by Reuters staff; Written by Matthew Tostevin and Lincoln Feast; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Robert Birsel
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]