SA organizations raise part of the R15m Online Security Fund





Yolanda Mlonzi, senior analyst, public policy and government relations at Google Africa. Google has announced the winners of South Africa in the R15 million African Online Security Fund (AOSF), launched yesterday as the recognition of the Safer Internet Day. ASOF was created in 2020, to support innovative ideas about privacy, trust and security for online families in Sub-Saharan Africa. Administered by Impact amplifier, in the name of Google.org. The finalists include 26 organizations across Africa, 17 in the Catalytic category and eight in the Transformer category, all working on a range of projects focusing on online safety for children, their families and schools, as well as SMEs and anti-corruption initiatives. terrorism focused on combating misinformation and misinformation. Transformation grants are a maximum of $ 100,000 and target projects that offer larger and scalable solutions across many geographies and / or a potentially large number of beneficiaries, while catalytic grants of up to $ 10,000 target smaller, potentially local or specific projects. cultural. Applications were open from 17 July to 21 August 2020 for socially owned enterprises, the public sector or public benefit organizations (not individuals) throughout Africa. Key criteria used to select successful applications included innovation and replication, social impact, potential for success, management team, financial efficiency, and sustainability. Following funding, finalists will undergo a mentoring process to develop and implement winning solutions in the regions, and where applicable, across Africa, to combat socio-economic and political security and safety threats. Google is committed to security and privacy across the Internet, says Yolanda Mlonzi, senior analyst, public policy and government relations at Google Africa. Essential It is essential that people have the skills needed to stay safe online. The fund was created to reach children, families and other Internet users across the region with tools and resources that will help protect them from cyber security threats, explore the Web with confidence and reap all the benefits that The Internet can provide. Google also announced the launch of the next group of Rangers online, an international digital education and media program, designed to empower young people with critical abilities so that they can use the internet and social media responsibly and confidently. At SA, Web Rangers is implemented by Media Monitoring Africa, along with partners such as the Film and Publications Board, Google, the Department of Communications and Digital Technology and others. It was launched here in 2016. Mlonzi explains: This year we aim to train 300 Web Rangers from all nine provinces. These Web Rangers will be between the ages of 12-17 from both primary and secondary schools. We are excited to welcome these digital citizens who will learn how to use the internet responsibly. South African ASOF grantees and their projects include: Transformers ($ 100,000 each) Dream Factory Foundation: Combines online education programs through education and training of trainers seminars with telehealth counseling services for young people, teachers and parents. Center for Analytics and Behavior Change: Develops and disseminates anti-misinformation / misinformation content related to the COVID-19 pandemic and exposes hate-inducing manipulation networks. Catalytic ($ 10,000 each): Final code: Creates a framework and guidelines for determining age-appropriate online services. Fundanii: It trains teachers and students and integrates online safety into the digital literacy curriculum of an elementary school district. Global Light Leadership Initiatives: Facilitates student-led Internet safety education and awareness-raising activities and cultural inclusion to empower youth, teachers, and parents. Media monitoring Africa: Creates and distributes educational comics online as a tool to teach children how to critically decipher information and distinguish between credible news and misinformation. The full list of African prices can be viewed at Blog on Google.

