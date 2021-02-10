Munawar case co-accused Sadaqat Khan denied condition | Indore News





INDORE: A court hearing in Indore on Tuesday rejected the request for the conditional release of Sadaqat Khan, co-accused in the Munawar Faruqui case. First additional court judge Yatindra Kumar Guru said Khan could not be granted regular bail on the basis of parity on the provisional bail granted to Munawar by the Supreme Court on February 4th. Police had argued that if Khan was released on parole, it would lead to a situation of law and order, as in Ujjain recently.

Khan, an engineer, was arrested Jan. 2 a day after Munawar and four others when he had gone to the district court where the others were being produced. A video of him being beaten by observers while in police custody had gone viral.

Khan was named in the FIR but could not be arrested on January 1 because the group that surrounded Munawar and others could not capture him. He is reserved for the same charges as the rest of IPC 295A, 298, 269, 188/34 for insulting Hindu gods and damaging religious sentiments.

Khans’ adviser, the president of the Surendra Verma district bar association, told the court that the police had arrested him without any investigation and with a political revenge, relying on untrue facts.

He noted that Munawar had been given bail by the rooftop court, and that police had spared the owner of the café where the show was organized.

Verma tried to rely on the same argument as Munawars’s lawyer in the SC that police had not followed the CrPC procedure. Khan should be granted parole on the basis of equality with others co-accused, Verma argued.

Government adviser Sanjay Sharma opposed accepting the condition. As for equality with Munawar, he stressed that he was given temporary guarantees while Khans’s prayer was for regular guarantees.

Tukoganj police told the court that Khan had been organizing such programs with Munawar for quite some time and both were charged in cases registered in Mumbai as well as Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for similar cases. Police said they have a video clip showing Khan recording the Faruquis program and this video is on his phone. They were also afraid of a situation of law and order.

After hearing both sides, the court upheld the prosecution’s view and rejected Khans’s conditional appeal.

