MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sab- New Indian Express





By YEARS NEW DELHI: Minister of State (MOH) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday claimed that the West Bengal government has failed to take strict measures against illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh. “The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended about 4,500 infiltrators in the last four years from 2016 to 2019 at the Indo-Bangladesh border and handed them over to the state administration for further action. But the state government failed to take action against illegal infiltrators, “Rai told Rajya Sabha. He further informed the House that the BSF has made 4,189 defendants named in connection with the illegal border violation but unfortunately, the state government arrested only 4,072 defendants. According to data provided by MoS Home Rai in the Upper House, in the last four years (from 2016 to 2019) the BSF has filed complaints against 2,548 illegal infiltrators in West Bengal, but the state government has filed FIR against only 2,104 infiltrators. Meanwhile, the state government has filed indictments against 1,134 infiltrators and out of 1,134 indicted defendants only 212 have been convicted. MoS Home urged the state government to take necessary and strict legal action against the infiltrators. He also informed Rajya Sabha that the number of cross-border infiltration cases reported along the India-Bangladesh border has decreased between 2016 and 2020. He said this in response to a question raised by Member of Parliament (MP) Manas Ranjan Bhunia in Rajya Sabha. “Is it a fact that cross-border infiltration has increased over the last five years from the India-Bangladesh border? Has the government taken the initiative to take punitive action against personnel responsible for illegal cross-border infiltration?” asked Bhunia. Answering his question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the number of reported cross-border infiltration cases along the India-Bangladesh border has decreased in 2020 compared to 2016. “In 2016, 654 cases were registered while 1,601 people were arrested. There were 456 cases and 907 arrested in 2017. Also, there were 420 cases and 884 people were arrested in 2018. 500 cases were reported in 2019 while 1,109 were arrested. in 2020, there were 489 reported cases and 955 arrests, “Rai said in a written response. (ANI)

