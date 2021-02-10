Andhra CM sister Jagan Reddys YS Sharmila holds meeting in Telangana, likely to start a new party





YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, met with representatives from Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Tuesday amid speculation that a particular party was sailing in the state, News minutes reported. Sharmila hinted at the possibility of a new outfit but did not reveal much. I want to return the legacy of my late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who sacrificed his life for Andhra Pradesh united, she said in an interview with News18. The people of Telangana are not happy, they want a change and we will bring Rajanna Rajyam back to the state. Rajanna Rajyam is a reference to her fathers’s duty as Prime Minister of Andhra Pradesh previously inseparable. When asked directly if she was planning to launch a new party, Sharmila, according to News minutes, said: You will know soon. Meanwhile, Reddys YSR party congressional insiders denied that there was a rift between the brothers and sisters, adding however that the two were not on the same page in terms of political ambitions. There are no personal differences between Jagan and Sharmila, but there are differences of opinion regarding her political entry, party leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said at a news conference on Tuesday, according to News18. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy did not expand the party base in Telangana as he wanted to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh. He also gave the same advice to Sharmila, weighing the challenges of a party in Telangana, but she had a different view on the issue, said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Speaking at the representatives ‘meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Sharmila asserted that her fathers’ tenure in Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009 was a period of golden rule and she wanted to restore that situation in Telangana. I do not know earthly realities like you and what you see and experience in your respective countries, she said, according to News minutes. Give me your suggestions and tips. I have come to hear you and to understand. Meanwhile, Telangana Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao refused to read much about Sharmila’s possibility of launching a separate party, News18 reported. It takes a lot of strain to start and run a political party, he said at the meeting of his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi state executive committee. We have seen the start of quite a few regional parties in the past in Telangana, be it that of former MPs Ale Narendra, Vijayashanti and Devender Goud. They have all hit the dust in no time.

