Hong Kong Super Fans celebrate Chinese New Year through a virtual tournament





The Hong Kong Tourism Board organized a virtual tour to announce the Chinese New Year which is the Year of the Cow this time. As the first Hong Kong Super Fans, we sat in the comfort of our own homes and digitally connected from Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and America to stroll through the charismatic Old Central City neighborhood and try out precious traditions while checking out florists, calligraphic flags, traditional Chinese New Year cuisine and shops for their auspicious essentials. A Good Fortune Bag carrying some of these essentials auspicious, including lucky ornaments, festive medium snacks, Fai chun and more, was already handed to us by the organizers, who slammed the holiday spirit before the virtual tour. Although the Covid-19 pandemic softened annual celebrations, the virtual tour accelerated tourism promotion efforts by engaging globally with travel enthusiasts. The tour began with a visit to the popular flower market in the towns in Prince Edward, Kowloon, where seasonal flowers and plants can be purchased that symbolize various good wishes. While the Chinese sacred lilly is believed to bring prosperity to the whole family, walking around a lovely flower tree three times moving clockwise is considered to attract you with romance. According to tradition, walking around a peach blossom tree three times moving clockwise is considered to attract you with romance (courtesy of Virginia Chan, Hong Kong Tourism Board) Respecting the deities and praying for health and prosperity in the coming year was further as the tour guide highlighted some of Hong Kong’s beautiful and splendid architectural shrines. Guanyin lending day is another important custom among Hong Kong locals which falls on the 26th day of the first lunar month each year. Traditionally, the steps involved in borrowing money from Guanyin are similar to those required to worship it. Generally, worshipers should prepare fresh fruit in five or six colors. (Hong Kong Tourism Board) The custom originates from the Guanyin Temple on Tai Ping Shan Road in Sheung Wan and witnesses of ardent worshipers flocking to the Guanyin Temples and praying for the desired amount of money from Guanyin that could bring them wealth and fortune in the coming year . Upon entering the temple, they must make their offerings and can then secure a loan from Guanyin by making an incense offer, a lucky red paper withdrawal holding the amount of money, and a star sign of wealth. The loan repayment process ends with burnt tickets and a hard bang on the big drum. (Hong Kong Tourism Board) These loans from Guanyin have to be repaid at the end of the year and the believers have to buy the repayment ticket according to the amount they want to borrow during the loan repayment process. The Hong Kong lanes were decorated with red flags bearing Chinese calligraphy. These are called Fai chun which is a traditional decoration hanging on doors or walls to bring luck and prosperity. Giving a wide-angle view of the ornate Fai-chun road, the camera then turned to Dane Cheng who is the Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board and referred to him as a master of calligraphy. Fai chun is a traditional decoration hanging on doors or walls to bring luck and prosperity (Hong Kong Tourism Board) Hailing the Super Fans, Dang Cheng dipped the calligraphy brush in blank paint and gave a brief overview of his painting skills as he prepared a beautiful piece of Fai on the spot. Super Fans were further educated about the Lord of the Kitchen, who is believed to protect the health of family members. He is believed to love sweets and can be bribed with a New Year’s candy box that is filled with traditional snacks and pickled foods. Yiu Fung x Papery CNY Box Candy (Tourism Board in Hong Kong) The long-awaited visit to the confectionery shop came further as tour guides provided a detailed overview of the traditional snack shop Yiu Fung who has partnered with creative printing company Papery to pack its most popular classic snacks in a candy box Beautifully designed CNY. The box contains a pop-up mandarin plant which is a symbol of good luck in the Chinese tradition. Filled with energy, Hong Kong seemed high on festive activities even as it maintained social distance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The benefits enjoyed through the global fan engagement program, Hong Kong Super Fans, are ample evidence of the growth of Hong Kong’s tourism industry and the acceleration of its recovery plan once the borders are opened. Follow more stories at Facebook and Tweet







