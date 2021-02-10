Twitter says it will not fully comply with orders from the Indian government to remove some accounts





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Twitter Inc. said on Wednesday it would not fully comply with orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s government to remove some accounts as it does not believe the orders are in line with Indian law. Photograph Photograph: The Twitter logo can be seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, USA, January 11, 2021. REUTERS / Stephen Lam It has permanently suspended some accounts, but for others, it has only limited access within India and tweets can still be read abroad. The US social media giant has found itself in a hotly contested win with the Modis administration, which wants it to receive more than 1,100 accounts and posts that the government argues are spreading misinformation about months of farmers’ protests against new agricultural laws. Some accounts, the government said, are backed by Pakistan’s major rival or operated by supporters of a separatist Sikh movement. The government has been playing hard, sending a notice of non-compliance to Twitter last week threatening its executives with jail terms of up to seven years and fining the company if it does not block content. Twitter said it had suspended more than 500 accounts that included clear examples of hacking the platform and hacking mail, and had also taken action against hundreds of others who violated its rules regarding incitement to violence and abuse. Others were blocked geo, though Twitter did not go into detail on how it made decisions about which accounts to limit. These accounts continue to be available outside India, Twitter said. Because we do not believe that the actions we are directed to take are in accordance with Indian law. India had also asked Twitter to restrict access to news accounts, arguing that press freedom does not include freedom of dissemination of misinformation, according to a copy of a government order revised by Reuters. Twitter said it had not taken any action on the accounts run by journalists, news media, activists and politicians, in line with its policy to protect freedom of speech. To do so, we believe, would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law, Twitter said, adding that it had informed the technology ministry of its actions. India’s technology ministry said the blog post preceded a planned meeting between its top officials and Twitter executives that was organized following a request from the company. In light of this, a blog post published before this engagement is unusual, the ministry posted on Koo, an internal Twitter rival. The government will share its response soon, she added. Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi for months demanding the withdrawal of new agricultural laws that they say benefit from private buyers at the expense of growers. The government says the reforms open up new opportunities for farmers. Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Edited by Edwina Gibbs

