The man before Christ at the center of the Indian police investigation into the alleged plot involving Rihanna, Greta Thunberg

A man before Christ is defending his reputation after jumping into the headlines of every major national news network in India for allegations he said are absurd.

Mo Dhaliwal is accused of being involved in an alleged international plot to divide India with the help of celebrities such as pop singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg, both posted on Twitter in support of farmers protesting the laws. new country for agriculture.

We stand in solidarity with #FarmProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

“I have been told by my relatives in India that I am on every channel and it has just been constant,” Dhaliwal told Global News. “There are TV debates and whole panel discussions trying to uncover this confusing plot that we are behind the Republic Day protests in India. It’s pretty pretty unbelievable.”

Dhaliwal co-founded the Poetic Justice Foundation last March. The non-profit created a website called AskIndiaWhy.com to draw attention to the farmers’ protest movement.

He and the organization are now the subject of an investigation by Delhi police who say they are central to a car division in India.

Mo Dhaliwal is accused of being involved in an alleged international conspiracy to divide India.

“They are drawing too big conspiracy theories to accuse us of personally paying Rihanna $ 2.5 million for a tweet, which is ridiculous and not even worthy of any kind of objection,” Dhaliwal said.

The attention may also come from his speech outside the Indian consulate in central Vancouver on January 26, when tensions and fears of possible bloodshed in India rose as clashes between police and farmers erupted in the country’s capital.

Many farmers have expressed confusion about how events, including the attack on the historic Red Fort, took place on Republic Day of India after some demonstrators deviated from a planned route and attacked the site. Farmers’ unions have condemned the violence and returned to their peaceful protest in camps on the outskirts of the capital.











5:23 Global movement in support of protesting farmers in India





Global movement in support of protesting farmers in India 26 January 2021



At the solidarity rally in Vancouver that day, Dhaliwal spoke of Khalistan, an impetus for an independent state in northern India that peaked in the 1980s and 1990s and has since been relatively dormant. He said he raised the divisive issue to recognize the right of everyone to be part of the demonstration after some protesters tried to avoid Khalistan supporters.

Dhaliwal said his message about freedom of expression was taken dangerously out of context.

“It’s hard not to be nervous when you get phone calls and death threats from local numbers,” he told Global News.

He said hundreds of messages, including images of dead Sikhs, were flooding his inboxes. Born and educated Canadian has many connections to friends, family and agriculture in India. He now wonders if he will be able to get back safely back there.

“We are not spreading any hateful message about India. We are not trying to ridicule India in any way, (or) people or country or culture. We are just asking people to pay attention here and to ask India why it is treating its citizens this way, “he said.

The Government of India has maintained its commitment to negotiate with farmers and said its controversial internet outages are in the interest of public safety.

“It is unfortunate to see imposed interest groups trying to implement their agenda in these protests and disrupt them,” India’s National Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in part of a February 2 statement. “Some of these interest groups have also tried to mobilize international support against India.”

Concerns about press freedoms

For BC journalist Gurpreet Singh, who has protested the press crackdown in India, the rhetoric about this story is familiar in what he and others refer to as state-backed media.

“They tried to insult me. They have tried to curse my wife [Rachna Singh] which happens to be MLA. “They are now accusing her of being in favor of farmers because, according to them, her campaign was run by Khalistanis, which does not make sense,” Singh told Global News.

“‘Media mode’ is a term widely used for these kinds of elements (and) these people in the media industry who are not holding the government of the day accountable. On the contrary, they are coming after those who speak out against any oppression or injustice.”

Rachna Singh, parliamentary secretary of the Surrey-Green Timbers ML and BC parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, said this kind of narrative points to a wider problem and a sad state of affairs.

“It simply came to our notice then. I still feel that being an elected official, I am privileged, I have a safety blanket that is about my elected official status. But obviously, I’m not immune to that, “she said,” especially in recent days, with a tweet made by Rihanna that made the machine work overtime and try to find out… who is behind it, how much was paid, as if Rihanna had to be paid. ”

She said it is frustrating to see peaceful protesters of farmers portrayed as having secret motives.

“I think it ‘s one thing to mock the movement – to mock the feelings that people have at this time, not realizing the anxiety that the protesters are going through or their families are enduring at this time, so I think it’ s minimizing everything and create a narrative ”.

She added that she hopes for a peaceful solution and believes with so much international attention in India, this is a turning point.

I have never seen coverage for any other event in India in the way this. Is covered and I give credit to farmers for this. With their persistence, with the way they have handled this protest, it is being covered all over the world. “

Gurpreet Singh, meanwhile, said Canadian journalists and the public should pay more attention to the issue involving an increasingly polarized society.

“Right now, the mainstream media here in Canada need to pay more attention, they were so in love with Trump,” he said. “We are talking about racism across borders,” he said. We are not talking about the racism that is happening in India right now against Muslims and other minorities all the time. “

He added that this is part of a message from members of the BC Punjabi Press Club, who have sought to raise awareness about journalists arrested in India – some of whom have been accused of insurgency – through ongoing protests outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver. .

Members of the BC Punjabi Press Club gather outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on Monday, February 8, 2021. Courtesy: Punjabi Press Club of BC



-With files from Neetu Garcha