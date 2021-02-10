Kremlin TV chief: Russia should annex eastern Ukraine

Kremlin TV chief Margarita Simonyan photographed during the Russian Donbas Forum in Occupied Eastern Ukraine on 28 January. (Valentin Sprinchak / TASS through REUTERS)

Mother Russia, take Donbas home. This dramatic attraction by Kremlin TV chief Margarita Simonyan was the keynote address to the Russian Donbas Forum, which took place in Occupied Eastern Ukraine on January 28 and signaled a new escalation in Moscow’s seven-year hybrid war against Ukraine.

Simonyan’s words carry considerable weight. As editor-in-chief of the main television network Kremlin RT (formerly Russia Today) and the international news agency Rossiya Segodnya, she occupies a position close to the summit of the Putin propaganda apparatus and is widely known as a credible figure in the regime. While Simonyan does not officially speak to authorities, it is unlikely that she would have traveled to the war zone in eastern Ukraine and made such provocative statements without first receiving a nod of approval from the Kremlin.

Simonyans calls for annexation of Eastern Ukraine Donbas region was not an isolated explosion. Since December 2020, Russian efforts have increasingly focused on the so-called Russian doctrine Donbas. This initiative aims to provide historical justification for Moscow’s claims in eastern Ukraine by emphasizing the regions’ long-standing ties with Russia.

Such efforts do not only contradict Russia’s role in the Minsk Peace Process. They also directly oppose Moscow’s formal commitment to support the reintegration of the Donbas region into Ukraine.

The Russian Donbas doctrine is the latest example of the Kremlin’s enthusiasm for rewriting history in order to adapt to its contemporary political demands. This tendency to distort the past has been essential to the information warfare that has accompanied Russian aggression against Ukraine.

When Russian forces first captured Crimea in the spring of 2014, Moscow propagandists were quick to declare that the Ukrainian peninsula had always been Russian. In reality, Crimea is an ancient land with a recorded history spanning nearly three thousand years spanning long periods as part of the Byzantine Empire, the Golden Horde, and the Ottoman Empire. Russia’s involvement in Crimea, meanwhile, began relatively recently in the late 18th century. Clearly, it is pointless to claim that this rather cosmopolitan geopolitical crossroads has always been Russian.

With Crimea still under Russian occupation, it is not hard to see why many are now alarmed when they see Moscow propagandists declaring that Eastern Ukraine Donbas region has also always been Russian.

Once again, Moscow’s claims are accompanied by an appropriate historical narrative that has been carefully rewritten to meet the Kremlin’s current needs.

Whether the authors were Ukrainian, Russian, or Western, the more traditional Donbas academic histories have tended to focus on three key aspects of the early development regions. These accounts usually begin with details of how the Donbas was first colonized by Ukrainian Cossacks and peasants, who moved to the border regions formerly known as the Wild Fields after the gradual withdrawal of the Crimean Khanate.

Next came the waves of colonization from various parts of Europe and beyond. This was followed by a prolonged period of intense international involvement that spurred the industrialization of the region during the second half of the nineteenth century.

Western investors and industrialists were instrumental in developing the Donbas, bringing vital capital and technology to the region. The most famous of these was the Welsh businessman John Hughes, who founded Donetsk in 1869. The town was named after him by Hughezovka until 1929, when Stalin was named by Soviet authorities.

The Russian Donbas doctrine described in Donetsk on January 28 barely mentioned these essential factors in the history of eastern Ukraine. Instead, the discussion focused almost exclusively on the Russians who played prominent roles in the growth of the regions.

There was no mention of the systematic Russification policies adopted in both the Tsarist and Soviet eras, and there was no room for honest exploration of the Holodomor, the artificial famine created by Soviet authorities in the early 1930s that killed millions of Ukrainians and devastated the region. Other Soviet atrocities were similarly ignored.

However, forum delegates found time to condemn the Ukrainian authorities for their recent attempts to turn historic names into cities in all Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donbas. This was portrayed as evidence of the anti-Russian policies of the Ukrainian governments.

The Kremlin’s efforts to criticize the Ukrainian authorities for Ukraine’s Ukrainianization speak volumes about Russia’s deep-rooted imperial views. This kind of ideology has its roots in the Tsarist past, an era when Ukrainians were called Little Russians and their language was suppressed as a simple dialect.

Such a thought lasts. Putin has repeatedly stated that he considers Ukrainians and Russians as one nation, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on February 8 that Moscow continues to view Ukraine as part of the Russian World.

It is not clear what the Kremlin hopes to achieve by promoting the Russian Donbas doctrine. Russian officials responded to Simonyans’ call for annexation by stating that Moscow has no such plans. For once, these denials seem plausible. Currently, there are few signs that Putin will seek to include Donbas in the Russian Federation as he did with Crimea. Doing so would be extremely costly and would also invite a new wave of international sanctions, as the current status quo serves Russian purposes by keeping Ukraine destabilized.

If annexation remains impossible, what is the purpose of Moscows? The latest propaganda offensive could be an attempt to test the reactions of the future Biden administration or to gauge wider international opinion. Otherwise, it could be a means of increasing pressure on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, or an indicator of a turn towards increasingly open imperialism. One thing is for sure: with large parts of eastern Ukraine still under Russian occupation and Moscow showing little appetite for a negotiated solution, no one in Kiev will take anything for granted.

The international community has not yet assessed the possible serious consequences of allowing Moscow’s latest infowar gamble to remain unquestioned. Supporting the idea of ​​a Russian Donbas, the Kremlin is again threatening to revise national borders by force based on distorted notions of ethnic kinship and historical justice. This revisionist agenda was first established with the capture of Crimea in 2014. Seven years later, Russia remains largely unpunished and clearly unrepentant.

If a strong signal is not sent to Moscow, further aggression cannot be ruled out. Nor is the threat posed by Russian revisionism limited to the current conflict zone. On the contrary, Russia’s historical claims to Ukraine extend beyond the Donbas region and include the entire northern Black Sea coastline. In addition to Ukraine, Moscow’s imperial revisionism also includes Belarus, the Baltic States, and much of Central Asia.

It may seem tempting to view the Russian Donbas doctrine as another empty boast in Moscow, an endless propaganda war against Ukraine. However, this ignores the sober experience of the past seven years and the tragic lessons of the totalitarian twentieth century. The nations of Europe know better than anyone that the kind of irredentist claims currently being promoted in Russia can lead to disaster. Western leaders would be wise to handle this dangerous conversation before it is too late.

Alvydas Medalinskas is a former Lithuanian MP. He is a political analyst at Mykolas Romeris University (Vilnius) and Vice President of the Mariupol-based NGO Donbas Gates.

