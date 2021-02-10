Three killed while diving cars in SRSP channel





The car overturned in the water, and all four residents managed to get out of it, but three of the four victims could not swim.



A government teacher and two others drowned in the SRSP channel after the car they were traveling in sank near Parvathagiri in the rural Warangal district here on Wednesday morning. The victims were identified as Pasula Saraswathi, school assistant from Rangasaipet, Veerla Sridhar (38), a grocery store owner from Hanmakonda and his employee Bhairi Rakesh (28). Another resident of the car, Vijay Bhaskar, sales manager at the Sridhars store, managed to swim while the others died on the spot. Talking to Hindu, Assistant Mamnoor Police Commissioner A. Naresh Kumar said the accident happened around 10am when the driver took a sharp turn to the right to avoid hitting a bicycle that was coming on the canal road. There is a left turn in the stretch, and suddenly a two-wheeler was speeding in the opposite direction and to avoid the bike colliding, it took a right turn and the car sank into the SRSP channel, he said. According to him, the victim Sridhar and his two employees went to Tigarajpalli to promote their business. While the two shops they targeted were closed, the trio started for Parvathagiri. Saraswathi, who works at the Government School, Gunturpalli, was waiting for a vehicle in Tigarajpalli. She saw Sridhar’s car approaching, demanded an ascent to Gunturpalli and got on, Mr Kumar said, adding that the accident happened almost half a mile after she got into the unfortunate car. The car overturned in the water, and all four residents managed to get out of it, but as three of the four victims could not swim, they drowned, while Vijay Bhaskar escaped. Although locals and passers-by tried to help the victims by throwing ropes, but in vain. As the bodies of Sridar and Saraswathi were retrieved, efforts were ongoing to retrieve Rakeshs’s body which was retrieved and spotted 5 km away from the site.

