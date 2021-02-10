International
International dock contenders among the nine shortlisted Oscars News
The Academy has announced 15 international features and 15 documentaries that have made the cut as it unveiled nine short Oscar lists Tuesday (February 9).
Switzlands My little sister, The Greeks Apples and Poles I will never go snow again are obvious absences from an international list dominated by Europe with seven contenders, followed by Latin America in three, Africa and Asia by two, and the Middle East by one.
In January the Academy expanded the shortlist from 10 to 15, deciding that the preliminary committee of the feature film will vote for the entire shortlist.
Earlier, the committee voted on seven films and the executive committee of the international function met to select three more, a security mechanism set up to capture any apparent omissions.
The nine shortlists continue in the first phase of voting, which runs from March 5-9 before the announcement of nominations on March 15. The 93rd Anniversary of the Academy Awards will take place on April 25th.
The full short list is presented below.
International feature film (15):
Films from 93 countries were eligible. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and had to meet a minimum viewing requirement to vote.
In the nomination round, Academy members from all branches are invited to choose to participate and must watch all 15 films selected to vote.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Kili, Mole Agent
Czech Republic, Charlatan
Denmark, Another Round
France, Two of us
Guatemala, La Llorona
Hong Kong, Best days
Iran, Dielli Children
Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings
Mexico, I’m not here anymore
Norway, I hope so
Romania, Collective
Russia, Dear friends!
Taiwan, A Sun.
Tunisia, The man who sold his skin
Documentary feature (15):
Two hundred and thirty-eight films were eligible in this category. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and nominee.
All In: The Struggle for Democracy
State boys
Collective
Camp camp
Dick Johnson is dead
Gunda
MLK / FBI
Mole Agent
My octopus teacher
At night
The painter and the thief
76 days
Time
Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
Original result (15):
One hundred and thirty-six results were acceptable. The members of the music branch determine the shortlist and the nominees.
Ammonite
Blizzard Of Souls
Da 5 Blood
Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Life ahead
Small things
Man
The midnight sky
Threatening
Mulan
World News
The soul
Parim
Chicago Trial 7
Original song (15):
One hundred and five songs were acceptable. The members of the music branch determine the shortlist and the nominees.
Rotating plates from All In: The Struggle for Democracy
Look at what you did The belly of the beast
Wuhan Grip by Borat’s next Moviefilm: Handing over gruesome bribe to US regime for the benefit of a glorious nation of Kazakhstan
Husavik nga Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
Never break away Giving the Voice
Make it work by Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Fight for You by Judas and the Black Messiah
ja S (Seen) by Life ahead
Rain songs from Threatening
Tell Me Your Soul by God Soul!
Trim Loyal True by Mulan
Free from The Only and Only Ivan
Talk now from One night in Miami
Green by Sound Of Metal
Listen to My Voice from the Chicago trial 7
Visual effects (10):
The executive committee of the visual effects branch determined the shortlist. All members of the visual effects branch will be virtually invited to watch 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films on March 6th. After screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final review.
Birds of Prey And Emancipation Fantabulous Of One Harley Quinn
Blood
Love and Monsters
Man
The midnight sky
Mulan
The Only and Only Ivan
The soul
Parim
Welcome to Chechnya
Makeup and hair styling (10):
All members of the makeup artists and stylists branch will be virtually invited to watch seven-minute excerpts from each of the selected films on March 6th. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final review.
Birds of Prey And Emancipation Fantabulous Of One Harley Quinn
Ema
Glories
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Small things
The Black End of Ma Raineys
Man
One night in Miami
Pinoku
Short documentary (10):
One hundred and fourteen films qualified in this category. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and nominee.
Abortion Help, This is Lisa
Call Center Blues
Collar
A concert is a conversation
Do not Divide
The Hunger Quarter
Hysterical girl
A Love Song for Latasha
Speed Cubers
What would Sophia Loren do?
Short animated (10):
Ninety-six qualified films. Short film members and the feature-length animation branch determine the shortlist and nominees.
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything I Want
Kapaemahu
Opera
Outside
The Snail and the Whale
Tek Gerard
Traces
Yes-People
Short direct action (10):
One hundred and seventy-four qualified films. Members of the short film and feature-length animation branch vote to determine the shortlist and nominee.
Bittu
Da Yie
Feeling through
The Voice of Man
Kicked choir
Letter Hall
The present
Two distant strangers
Vans
White Eye.
