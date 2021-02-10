International dock contenders among the nine shortlisted Oscars News

The Academy has announced 15 international features and 15 documentaries that have made the cut as it unveiled nine short Oscar lists Tuesday (February 9).



Switzlands My little sister, The Greeks Apples and Poles I will never go snow again are obvious absences from an international list dominated by Europe with seven contenders, followed by Latin America in three, Africa and Asia by two, and the Middle East by one.

In January the Academy expanded the shortlist from 10 to 15, deciding that the preliminary committee of the feature film will vote for the entire shortlist.

Earlier, the committee voted on seven films and the executive committee of the international function met to select three more, a security mechanism set up to capture any apparent omissions.

The nine shortlists continue in the first phase of voting, which runs from March 5-9 before the announcement of nominations on March 15. The 93rd Anniversary of the Academy Awards will take place on April 25th.

The full short list is presented below.

International feature film (15):

Films from 93 countries were eligible. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and had to meet a minimum viewing requirement to vote.

In the nomination round, Academy members from all branches are invited to choose to participate and must watch all 15 films selected to vote.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Kili, Mole Agent

Czech Republic, Charlatan

Denmark, Another Round

France, Two of us

Guatemala, La Llorona

Hong Kong, Best days

Iran, Dielli Children

Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings

Mexico, I’m not here anymore

Norway, I hope so

Romania, Collective

Russia, Dear friends!

Taiwan, A Sun.

Tunisia, The man who sold his skin

Documentary feature (15):

Two hundred and thirty-eight films were eligible in this category. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and nominee.

All In: The Struggle for Democracy

State boys

Collective

Camp camp

Dick Johnson is dead

Gunda

MLK / FBI

Mole Agent

My octopus teacher

At night

The painter and the thief

76 days

Time

Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

Original result (15):

One hundred and thirty-six results were acceptable. The members of the music branch determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Ammonite

Blizzard Of Souls

Da 5 Blood

Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Life ahead

Small things

Man

The midnight sky

Threatening

Mulan

World News

The soul

Parim

Chicago Trial 7

Original song (15):

One hundred and five songs were acceptable. The members of the music branch determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Rotating plates from All In: The Struggle for Democracy

Look at what you did The belly of the beast

Wuhan Grip by Borat’s next Moviefilm: Handing over gruesome bribe to US regime for the benefit of a glorious nation of Kazakhstan

Husavik nga Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

Never break away Giving the Voice

Make it work by Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Fight for You by Judas and the Black Messiah

ja S (Seen) by Life ahead

Rain songs from Threatening

Tell Me Your Soul by God Soul!

Trim Loyal True by Mulan

Free from The Only and Only Ivan

Talk now from One night in Miami

Green by Sound Of Metal

Listen to My Voice from the Chicago trial 7

Visual effects (10):

The executive committee of the visual effects branch determined the shortlist. All members of the visual effects branch will be virtually invited to watch 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films on March 6th. After screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final review.

Birds of Prey And Emancipation Fantabulous Of One Harley Quinn

Blood

Love and Monsters

Man

The midnight sky

Mulan

The Only and Only Ivan

The soul

Parim

Welcome to Chechnya

Makeup and hair styling (10):

All members of the makeup artists and stylists branch will be virtually invited to watch seven-minute excerpts from each of the selected films on March 6th. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final review.

Birds of Prey And Emancipation Fantabulous Of One Harley Quinn

Ema

Glories

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Small things

The Black End of Ma Raineys

Man

One night in Miami

Pinoku

Short documentary (10):

One hundred and fourteen films qualified in this category. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and nominee.

Abortion Help, This is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Collar

A concert is a conversation

Do not Divide

The Hunger Quarter

Hysterical girl

A Love Song for Latasha

Speed ​​Cubers

What would Sophia Loren do?

Short animated (10):

Ninety-six qualified films. Short film members and the feature-length animation branch determine the shortlist and nominees.

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything I Want

Kapaemahu

Opera

Outside

The Snail and the Whale

Tek Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

Short direct action (10):

One hundred and seventy-four qualified films. Members of the short film and feature-length animation branch vote to determine the shortlist and nominee.

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling through

The Voice of Man

Kicked choir

Letter Hall

The present

Two distant strangers

Vans

White Eye.