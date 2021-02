Polish court orders historians to apologize for Holocaust book

More than seven decades later, the conflict remains a direct political issue in Poland, where ruling nationalists say studies showing collaboration by some Poles in the killing of Jews from Nazi Germany are an attempt to dishonor a country that suffered immensely. in conflict.

The court ruled that Barbara Engelking and Jan Grabowski, editors of the two-volume work “Endless Night. The Fate of Jews in Selected Districts of Occupied Poland,” should apologize for saying Edward Malinowski gave Jews to Nazi Germans.

But he stopped at least ordering them to pay compensation.

“The court’s decision should not have a cooling effect on academic research. In the court’s view, the amount requested of 100,000 zlotys ($ 27,017) would constitute such a factor,” said Judge Ewa Jonczyk.

Polish academics and Jewish organizations such as Israel Yad Vashem had expressed concern that the trial could undermine freedom of research, and Engelking said the case was intended to have such an effect. “There is no doubt that this is a kind of attempt to create a freezing effect, to show academics that there are issues that are not worth focusing on,” she said. The Jewish World Congress said in a statement that it was “shocked” by the decision. Engelking and Grabowski plan to appeal Tuesday’s decision. The battle over the past The case was brought by Malinowski’s 81-year-old granddaughter Filomena Leszczynska, and funded by the Polish League Against Defamation, which denies allegations of Polish involvement in the killing of Jews. Leszczynska’s lawyer, Monika Brzozowska-Pasieka, argued that Engelking and Grabowski failed to follow the correct research methodology when compiling the book, a charge Grabowski denied. “Filomena is extremely pleased with this decision,” Brzozowska-Pasieka said after the trial. “The issue of compensation from the beginning was a secondary issue.” Almost all of Poland’s 3.2 million Jews are understood to have died during more than five years of Nazi rule, accounting for about half of the Jews estimated to have been killed in the Holocaust. Another 3 million non-Jewish citizens also died under Nazi occupation of Poland. A considerable amount of research suggests that while thousands of Poles risked their lives to help Jews, thousands also participated in the Holocaust. Many Poles do not accept such findings. In 2018, an international backlash forced the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) to repeal a law that would have made it a crime to suggest that Poland bore any responsibility for Nazi atrocities. Grabowski told Reuters ahead of Tuesday’s ruling that the case covered ground similar to the proposed law in trying to establish violations of national dignity as a basis for suing any such claim in the future. Brzozowska-Pasieka denied the case was intended to introduce new avenues for litigation, but simply sought to protect her client’s personal rights.

