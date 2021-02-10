All the coronavirus in the world can fit inside a Coke can, with plenty of space to save

When I was asked to calculate the total volume of SARS-CoV-2 in the world for the BBC Radio 4 show More or less, I will admit that I had no idea what the answer would be. My wife suggested it would be the size of an Olympic pool. Either she or a teaspoon, she said. It is usually one or the other with these types of questions.

So how do we decide on the calculation of an approximation of what the total volume actually is? Luckily, I have a form with these types of large-scale reviews behind the envelope, as I have completed a number of them for my book Mathematics of life and death. Before embarking on this particular numerical journey, however, I should be clear that this is an approximation based on the most reasonable assumptions, but I will gladly admit that there may be places where it can be improved.

So where do I start? Better first calculate how many SARS-CoV-2 particles there are in the world. To do this, you need to know how many people are infected. (Well assume that humans, not animals, are the most important reservoir for the virus.)

According to the statistics website Our world in data, half a million people are being tested positive for COVID every day. However we know that many people will not be included in this count because they are asymptomatic or choose not to be tested or because widespread testing is not available in their country.

Using statistical and epidemiological modeling, The Institute for Health Measurements and Assessments has estimated that the real number of people infected every day is more like 3 million.

The amount of virus that each of the currently infected people will carry with them (their viral load) depends on how long ago they were infected. On average, viral loads are thought to increase and peak six days after infection, after which they constantly fall.

Of all the people who are infected now, those who were infected yesterday will contribute little to the overall count. Those who became infected a few days ago will contribute a little more. Those who were infected three days ago even a little. On average, people infected six days ago will have the highest viral load. This contribution will then fall to people who were infected seven or eight or nine days ago, and so on.

The last thing we need to know is the number of virus particles that humans harbor at any given time during their infection. Since we know approximately how the viral load changes over time, it suffices to have an estimate of the peak viral load. A unpublished study received data on the number of virus particles for grams of a variety of different tissues in infected monkeys and scaled up to the size of the tissue to be representative of the people. Their approximate estimates for peak viral loads range from 1 billion to 100 billion virus particles.

We allow to work with the highest end of the estimates in order to obtain an overestimation of the total volume at the end. When you add all the contributions to the viral load of each of the 3 million people who became infected in each of the previous days (assuming this rate of 3 million is roughly constant), then we find that there are approximately two quintiles (2×10 or two) billion billion) virus particles in the world at any given time.

That sounds like a really big number, and it is. Rough is roughly the same as that the number of grains of sand on the planet. But when calculating the total volume, we must remember that SARS-CoV-2 particles are extremely small. Diameters range from 80 to 120 nanometers. One nanometer is the billionth of a meter. To put it in perspective, the SARS-CoV-2 ray is approximately 1,000 times thinner than human hair. Let us use the mean value for the diameter of 100 nanometers in our subsequent calculation.

To work the volume of a single spherical virus particles we must use the formula for the volume of the sphere that is, without a doubt, at the top of each language:

V = 4 r / 3

Assuming a radius of 50 nanometers (at the center of the estimated interval) of SARS-CoV-2 for the value of r, the volume of a single virus particle turns out to be 523,000 nanometers.

Multiplying this very small volume by extra large the number of particles we have calculated earlier, and the conversion into meaningful units gives us a total volume of about 120 milliliters (ml). If we are to bring all these virus particles together in one place, then marriage must remember that the spheres do not come together perfectly.

Close the sphere pack

If you think about the pyramid of oranges you can see in the grocery store, you will remember that a considerable part of the space it occupies is empty. In fact, the best you can do to minimize empty space is a configuration called narrow sphere packing in which empty space occupies about 26% of the total volume. This increases the total volume collected of SARS-CoV-2 particles in about 160ml easily small enough to fit inside about six cups. Even taking the upper edge of the diameter estimate and calculating spike protein size the entire SARS-CoV-2 would still not fill a coke can.

It turns out that the total volume of SARS-CoV-2 was among my women rough estimates of teaspoon and pool. It is surprising to think that all the trouble, disruption, hardship and loss of life that have resulted over the past year can only make up a few bites of what would undoubtedly be the worst drink in history.