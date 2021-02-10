Ramaphosa must be held accountable for disrupting vaccines, opposition parties say





Share this article: Ndani Tweet Ndani Ndani Ndani Email Ndani Durban – With the address of the Nation State a few days away, there have been calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take responsibility for the debacle over the AstraZeneca vaccine which was found to have a low efficiency rate and will expire in April. Political parties said Ramaphosa should account for the vaccine to the Nation State address, but they also did not expect this to happen. The parties also expressed their views on what should be addressed at Thursday’s event. President Ramaphosa is a dangerous embarrassment, especially with what happened to the vaccine, said EFF spokesman Vuyani Pambo. He did not expect much from this Thursday address. What can you expect from someone taking glycerin instead of vaccines? Pambo said basic checks such as the expiration date should have been done and that scientists should have checked if the vaccine was effective against the Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2. He felt that the media was not asking the president difficult questions and was leaving it to the opposition parties to do so. DA spokesman for health Siviwe Gwarube said: I think it is important for Ramaphosa to give an account of what happened. Gwarube said there were a number of things that could have been done to prevent a breakdown like what happened. One was proper care and checking of the expiration date. She said what needed to be done was for Ramaphosa to present a way forward. She said the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be taken as soon as possible. A comprehensive alignment plan was also needed. Gwarube said Ramaphosa should be held accountable by Parliament, adding that the ANC had a poor history in holding its leaders accountable. IFP spokesman Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Ramaphosa had to present new and innovative ideas to Sona. He said the president should have considered the Covid-19 issues, but they should not overshadow other issues that needed to be addressed. Hlengwa said the issue of vaccine debacle should focus on Vice President David Mabuza, who was the chairman of the inter-ministerial committee that will oversee everything related to the Covid-19 vaccine. Professor economist Bonke Dumisa said he hoped Ramaphosa would not repeat old speeches, but give an overview of the South African state. He needs to be honest with South Africans, he said. Dumisa said the country already had a problem of illegality. If he does not, he will fail in South Africa, he said. A senior researcher at the Xubera Institute for Research and Development, Xolani Dube, said: The ANC has reached the date of sale and there is nothing new they will tell South Africans. He said the evidence was that they were unwilling to repent of what they had done and make a difference in the lives of black people. What needed to happen was for South Africans to start imagining a future without the ruling ANC, and it also had to imagine a future without apartheid and colonial structures. Daily news







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos