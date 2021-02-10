Polish private media go on the air to protest the new tax – EURACTIV.com

A string of private media outlets aired in Poland on Wednesday (February 10th), displaying blank pages and slogans such as “this was once your favorite program”, in protest against an advertised media tax that they say threatens independence journalism and diversity.

The suspension came a day after many publishing groups opposed the planned tax in an open letter to authorities and political leaders.

The Government of Justice and Justice of the Polands said the tax is intended to help raise funds for health care and culture, both hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Channels from major private TV stations in Poland broadcast a black screen with a white caption “This was supposed to be your favorite program.” Private radios broadcast messages like “Ladies and gentlemen, you will not listen to any normal program today”.

All major press publications published a black cover carrying a large slogan “Media without elections” and a call to protect media freedom.

“The advertising tax is a powerful blow to free media. Most of them rely on advertising revenue for their livelihood. Thus the authorities will thwart costly investigations, give up tedious fact-checking, and stifle criticism. This is how Orbn escaped from free media in Hungary, “wrote Wyborcza.pl, the EURACTIV media partner.

What is the media tax?

Last week, a bill on additional revenue for the National Health Fund, the National Fund for the Protection of Monuments and the creation of a National Culture and Heritage Support Fund in the Media Zone was added to the government legislative agenda.

The result of the bill, if passed, will be a tax imposed on media organizations that should take effect on July 1 and will cover contributions from conventional advertising (radio, television, print, outdoor advertising and cinema). and from online advertising.

Half of the proceeds go to the National Health Fund (NFZ).

“The media tax will be levied on publishers, broadcasters, cinema owners, companies providing advertising services and companies advertising in foreign media.

Government spokesman Piotr Mller told Polish Press Agency (PAP) the proposal affects the biggest players in the advertising market.

“For a long time, there has been a discussion in the EU about regulations dealing with, among other things, the fair taxation of digital internet giants. This discussion has unfortunately been significantly prolonged. ”

“As a result, Poland, like several other European countries, has proposed national tax solutions. It should be noted that this has to do with the largest entities in the advertising market, “he said.

According to him, the bill mainly targets international tech giants like Google or Facebook.

However, it also covers traditional media TV, radio, print, plus cinemas and outdoor advertising. For example, it will affect newspapers with national and regional circulation, whose advertising revenues exceed PLN 15 million (EUR 3.5 million), such as “Gazeta Wyborcza”, “Fakt”, “Super Express”, “Rzeczpospolita” and “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna”.

According to experts, the “contribution” will particularly hit the media of the publishing house Agora, the owner of the largest Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and TVN of the American Intelligence Group.

Both publishers have been sharply criticized by politicians from the ruling coalition and by Polish Television (TVP), which is widely seen as the PiS government’s spokesman.

Who will be affected by the media tax?

The tax on online advertising will apply if the revenue of a website or portal reaches at least 750 million worldwide, and if the revenue from advertising in Poland exceeds 5 million PLN. Both conditions must be met at the same time, and the tax will amount to 5% of this revenue base.

This means that the tax will hit the tech giants, but will not affect most Polish websites and online services.

At the same time, the tax on conventional advertising will depend on the type of media and advertising revenue. If a publisher’s income is between PLN 15 million and PLN 30 million, they will pay a 2% tax.

Other media that broadcast commercials, such as radio and television, as well as movie chains and outdoor advertising companies, will pay 7.5% tax if their revenue does not exceed PLN 50 million or 10% if they do.

Media that broadcasts advertisements of selected products and services indicated by the legislator as harmful, e.g. gambling or sweet drinks, will pay a higher tax

* Open letter from Polish publishers and broadcasters can be found below, in the “Further reading” section.

[Edited by Zoran Radosavljevic]