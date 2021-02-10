Rs 14 92 billion raised at ImpactGuru com to cover the cost of handling a 5 month ANI





Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI / NewsVoir): Mumbai-based Priyanka and Mihir Kamat raise Rs 14.92 million through funding at ImpactGuru.com to cover the cost of the world’s most expensive drug – Zolgensma – after diagnosing their five-month-old baby Teera with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

SMA is a rare genetic disease that attacks the baby’s nerves and muscles, and as it progresses, it makes it extremely difficult for the baby to perform basic activities such as lowering, raising the head, swallowing milk, and even breathing. SMA is currently the leading genetic cause of infant death worldwide and affects 1 in 10,000 infants.

In November 2020, Teera Priyanka and Mihir Kamat’s parents made a heartfelt appeal, “Our new package of joy is fighting for her life. So far, there is no treatment option in India for this invisible killer. Our only hope for Teera to have a normal life means to be able to import Zolgensma, a one-time gene replacement therapy, which in its current state could be a possible “cure” .Zolgensma is the best goal of Teera in quality life, and not just an extended longevity.

Other treatment options need repeated care throughout life at a considerable annual cost. Commercially Zolgensma is available in the US for approximately USD 2.1 million (16 INR harvest). We are unable to afford this huge cost; therefore we ask you to give wholeheartedly, in order to save the life of our Teera. We see hope in her eyes and it gives us all the strength we need to wake up day by day and fight the good fight to save our daughter. “

In 85 days, 87,000+ donors contributed cumulatively Rs 14.92 million to Teera’s ImpactGuru fundraiser. The highest contribution is from an Indian Donor, Rs. 5 loops. 16,148 Donors across levels 1, 2 and 3 cities in India contributed Rs. 500 while the average donation is Rs. 1,750. About 8,000 Donors contributed up to Rs 100. Teera ImpactGuru fundraising site received a total of 1 million + viewers. Donations came from 90 countries, the top 10 countries for the same are India, the United States, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, Malaysia, Qatar, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Piyush Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, ImpactGuru.com said, “Teera’s ImpactGuru campaign has made history in India’s crowdfunding medical industry. This is the first fundraiser launched on an Indian crowdfunding platform that has increased the record amount of Rs 14.92 crore for a Spinal Muscle Atrophy (SMA) Patient of type 1. “

Kamat managed to raise the entire $ 2.1 million, with the remaining funds raised through an international fundraiser.

In a social media post on the Teera Fights SMA site on February 10, 2021, the family shared, “Yesterday, the Ministry of Finance, Revenue Department issued an ad-hoc exclusion order on behalf of Teera to run the customs department for granted a customs duty and waived the GST for the import of Zolgensma.

Special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally intervening in our case and providing guidance to relevant departments on the urgency of the case. Your attention is truly appreciated and our small family is very grateful to you and the country for your help.

Last but not least. Thanks to more than one weak donor who made this conversation even more possible. Your love for Teera is the reason we wake up every morning and continue to fight the good fight against this terrible disease. “

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI / NewsVoir) Responsibility: The views expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publishing house. Unless otherwise noted, the author is writing in his / her personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be construed as representing the official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







