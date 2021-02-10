Cairn CEO wants to meet Sitharaman for arbitration decision

NEW DELHI : Cairn Energy Plc CEO Simon Thomson has said he expects to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman next week in a bid to get India to comply swiftly with a $ 1.4 billion tax decision.

Last month, the Edinburgh-based firm wrote to the government saying it would be forced to seize Indian government assets if New Delhi fails to pay it $ 1.4 billion after losing a bitter dispute over retrospective taxes.

“Cairn Energy CEO Simon Thomson is looking forward to meeting with the Indian Government Finance Minister in Delhi next week,” the company wrote in a video of the chief executive calling for a speedy tribute to the tax decision.

An international tribunal had unanimously ruled in December that India was violating its obligations under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty in 2014 when the income tax department hit a Tax estimate of 10,247 crore using legislation that gave it the power to collect taxes retrospectively.

“The arbitration has been finalized and the award has been given and we will demand together with the others that the Indian government move quickly to adhere to the award given,” Thomson said in the video address.

This, he said, was important for Cairn shareholders, “who are global financial institutions and who want to see a positive investment climate in India”.

Soon after he asked 10,247 crore in taxes on alleged capital gains made by the company during a 2006-07 reshuffle of India business ahead of its listing, the tax department seized the remaining 10% of Cairn in Cairn India.

In a ruling that Cairn had previously described as “final and binding,” the court ordered New Delhi to pay $ 1.2 billion in damages, plus interest and costs, to compensate Cairn for shares sold over by the tax department and dividends. confiscated and withholding tax refunds This amounts to $ 1.4 billion.

Cairn is seeking a meeting with the Finance Minister to understand the Indian government’s response to the arbitration award.

Its shareholders have demanded that management take action to get the money back.

But a month and a half since the 582-page decision was issued, the government has given no indication of whether it intends to abide by the decision, although payment would come immediately.

Sitharaman’s office has not yet given Thomson time.

“I’m confident that by working with the government, we can quickly draw this to a conclusion and reassure those investors about the positive investment climate that India offers,” Thomson said in the video.

He said Cairn is a great example of successful investment and partnership in India.

“Over the decades we have built an inherited business that has so far generated over $ 20 billion in revenue for the Government of India (and has) also shown massive benefits to the local populations where we have operated in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. , “he said.

Cairn gave the country its biggest oil discovery in Rajasthan. He also developed the Ravva oil and gas field off the Andhra coast and smaller discoveries in Gujarat.

In a letter to the Indian government last month, Cairn said its shareholders – including major financial institutions such as BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Schroders and Aviva – “expect an early solution, the failure of which they will expect Cairn to pursue the award in accordance with his rights under the treaty “.

“The award can be applied against Indian assets in numerous jurisdictions around the world for which the necessary preparations have been made,” he added.

The letter did not specify assets that could be seized, but it is widely speculated that the targets may include bank accounts, as well as movable and immovable property, including assets of public sector enterprises such as state-owned Air India, but not diplomatic assets. .

Earlier this week, State Finance Minister Anurag Singh Thakur had told Lok Sabha that the Cairn arbitration award was “under government review”.