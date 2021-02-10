Boris Johnson uses taxpayer money to fund his dog photo session playing in the snow





Boris Johnson has used taxpayer money to fund an Instagram-style photo shoot of his dog playing in the snow. Last week, the Mirror revealed that Number 10 now has three taxpayer-funded vanity photographers on staff. And today, Number 10 posted a series of Instagram-style photos of the Prime Minister, Dilyn, walking in the snow on the government’s official Flickr website. The photos are credited to a taxpayer-funded photographer. The Mirror understands that the civil service photographer has been working on Number 10 sent by the Ministry of Defense since the beginning of 2020. She has taken pictures of several press conferences No10, the Prime Minister giving a coronavirus address to the nation and trying his hand at archery at a school. She also takes pictures for other government jobs, though an online profile describes her as the Department of Defense photographer for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

(Image: flickr)

A third promotional employee started work last week with a salary of up to 60,635 per year. Understood it is understandable that he will work on both Downing Street and the wider government and has already taken pictures of a No10 press conference. A further photo, taken by him, was published today by Larry, the cat with the number 10 sitting in a cupboard below a photo of the Queen. This comes despite the fact that the Prime Minister has already hired a photographer, Andrew Parsons, as his Special Adviser part-time with the equivalent of 100,000 per year. Mr Parsons has long ties to leader Tory and the Conservatives pay his firm’s 45,000 for work in the 2019 election.

(Image: flickr)

Highlights in the story are often recorded through promotional photos taken by government staff, which are then circulated in the news media. They are often used instead of images by independent press photographers. Last week No10 sources insisted that photos by government photographers were shared with the general public and other attendees at the event, including Labor leader Keir Starmer after the Memorial on Sunday. A Government spokesman said: “We have recruited a photographer to capture and share the work of Governments, including vaccinations and the wider fight against Coronavirus. As detailed in the announcement of public work, the main role of the photographer is an intergovernmental source. Social media and digital engagement are critical communication tools, and the position will also play a leading role in supporting departmental digital communication activity.







