Ghana temporarily closes parliament due to Covid-19 blast





“I, in consultation with the leadership, decided to suspend the house hearing for three weeks,” house chairman Alban Bagbin said on Tuesday.

17 members of parliament and 151 staff and support staff have been infected with the virus. Parliament will be postponed from Wednesday to March 2 while the premises have been disinfected and cleaned.

“During that period, honorary members must abide by strict Covid-19 protocols and regulations,” Bagbin said. He asked members and staff to be tested for the virus within two weeks.

Under previous Covid-19 restrictions announced on February 5, only one-third of members can sit in the room at any one time. Parliament arranged for its members to be tested earlier this month, but some members refused, Bagbin said during a session on February 3rd.

The appointment committee has not started the debate President, Nana Akufo-Addo , appointed ministers after the December general elections. Bagbin demanded that by the end of the three weeks the committee would have finished and submit their reports home for the appointments. The West African nation has recorded over 73,000 Covid-19 cases and 482 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Akufo-Addo announced new restrictions on January 31st, which included a ban on funerals, weddings, concerts, theater performances and parties. Schools reopened last month, but few cases related to that political decision have been reported, said Akufo-Addo i speech on 31 January “In fact, Ghanaian comrades, we have a lot of work to do to overcome the disease,” he said in a speech. “Given that recent studies show that the UK and other new variants are being transmitted within the population, we all need to understand that our current situation can become very serious if no effort is made, both by the Government and by you, the citizen, to help with the contents of the virus. ” Ghana aims to vaccinate its entire population, initially targeting 20 million people, with the earliest vaccine available on Mars. Vendi reopened on international flights on September 1 but land and sea borders remain closed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos