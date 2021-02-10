International
Bangladesh sentences eight to death for killing publishers | Al Qaeda News
Dhaka, Bangladesh A Dhaka court has sentenced eight members of an armed group to death in connection with the murder of a publisher in the capital six years ago.
Faysal Arefin Dipon, Bangladeshi publisher Jagriti Prokashoni, was hacked to death on November 31, 2015 at his office in Shahbagh city areas.
Among the secular books published by Dipon was one of Avijit Roy, an American citizen of Bangladesh descent who was similarly killed in February of that year.
Both killings were carried out by members of Ansar al-Islam a hardline group that was banned by the Bangladeshi government in May 2015.
Officials say Ansar al-Islam is a local ally of the al-Qaeda group.
Bangladesh witnessed a wave of violence between 2013 and 2016 targeting secular activists, bloggers and atheist writers. In 2015 alone, five bloggers and a publisher were killed.
In recent years, the government has set up two major anti-terrorism police units to crack down on Islamic groups.
More than 100 suspected Islamists have been killed in counterterrorism attacks across the country and hundreds have been arrested.
Enemy of society and the state
On Wednesday, Judge Md Majibur Rahman of the Dhaka special anti-terrorism court handed down the verdict in the presence of six of the eight defendants in a packed courtroom.
Strict security was placed in the court area before the decision.
Majors Ziaul Haque, Moinul Hasan Shamim, Md Abdus Sabur, Khairul Islam, Md Abu Siddique Sohel, Md Mozammel Hossain Saimon, Md Sheik Abdullah and Akram Hossain alias Hasib were dismissed.
Among those convicted, Major Haque and Hossain alias Hasib are fleeing
Those who killed a person for publishing books are the enemy of society and the state, Judge Rahman said as he read out the verdict.
If the criminals involved in this heinous act survive, other members of Ansar al-Islam will be motivated to commit such crimes, he said, adding that only a death sentence will ensure justice and will be a punishment exemplary.
Defense attorney Md Khairul Islamtold Al Jazeera the verdict was handed down without any statement by a key witness.
He was given on the basis of confessional statements which we believe were taken by force, he said, adding that he would appeal against the decision to a higher court.
Killed for ideological position
Dipons’s wife, Dr. Razia Rahman, burst into tears when she heard about the sentence.
We are grateful. “We want the fugitives to be arrested and the verdict to be carried out quickly,” she told reporters, her voice muffled.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, the special public prosecutor at the anti-terrorism court, Md Golam Sharuar Khan Jakir, said justice had been served on the ruling.
Ai [Dipon] was an innocent person. He was brutally killed for his ideological position. We needed an exemplary sentence in his case so that no one else would be killed in such a way, he said.
Bangladeshi exile blogger Asif Mohiuddin, who lives in Germany, told Al Jazeera that he is against the death penalty under no circumstances and that the Bangladeshi government and justice should have tried to find the root cause of the killings such as Dipons.
I personally condemn this decision in the case of Dipon’s murder as I am not a supporter of the death penalty, he said.
Mohiuddin said books that nurture hardline ideas and persuade readers to kill atheists and secularists should be banned.
Unfortunately, the Bangladeshi government has not yet done so and those types of books are being sold everywhere. This will help to create more militants and assassins and the wild cycle will continue.
