Turkey’s Erdogan says a two-state solution is the only option for Cyprus





ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the only way to resolve decades-old dispute over Cyprus was to create two states on the island and a Athens-favored federation would not be on the agenda of future talks. On Monday, the leaders of Greece and Cyprus said they would accept only a peace agreement based on UN resolutions, rejecting the formula of the two states backed by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots. Talks under the auspices of the United Nations are scheduled for next month. The United Nations has decided to invite two Cypriot communities and foreign ministers from the three guarantor nations – Greece, Turkey and Britain – to discuss how to move forward on an issue that has fueled tensions between Ankara and Athens and complex energy projects. in the eastern Mediterranean. UN resolutions call for the reunification of Cyprus under a two-zone federal umbrella. Previous attempts have failed to unite Greek and Turkish Cypriots on the island, which split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a Greek-inspired coup. Erdogan said statements by Greece and the Cypriot government showed that they were disregarding the Turkish Cypriot authorities, recognized only by Ankara, adding that there was no point in discussing proposals that had previously failed. There is no longer any solution, but a two-state solution. “Whether you accept it or not, there is no federation,” he told lawmakers. Only in these conditions can we sit at the table over Cyprus. Otherwise everyone has to follow their own path. Although the basis established by UN resolutions has been reaffirmed over the years, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots have called for a confederation, or union with two states. Greek Cypriots – the internationally recognized government islands and an EU member – refuse to discuss this formula as it implies sovereign Turkish Cypriot authority. In the background for years, the dispute has been brought to attention by energy search in the eastern Mediterranean and a dispute between Turkey and Greece over maritime borders. The two countries resumed talks last month, but Erdogan said Wednesday he could not meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Mitsotakis challenged me. How can we sit with you now? Know your limit in advance. If you really want peace, do not challenge me, he said. Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Edited by Dominic Evans

