On the corner from Draghi, Italy’s Salvini removes his party from the far-right camp

In February 2017, populist fire brand Matteo Salvini accused then-European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi of collaborating in what he called Italy's economic massacre.

Photo Photo: League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks to the media outside Montecitorio, Rome, Italy, February 6, 2021. REUTERS / Remo Casilli

Soon four years ago and Salvini has unexpectedly promised his League party support for a government that Draghi is trying to do together to address the twin wounds of the coronavirus pandemic and the devastating economic crisis.

For a man who once campaigned for Italy to leave the common European currency, Salvinis ’approval of Draghi marks a possible sea change for the League, removing him from the far-right, Eurosceptic camp and to the right of moderate center.

League politicians say this is a calculated move, aimed at improving Salvini’s image, thus boosting his prospects of one day becoming prime minister, while increasing the attraction of their group, whose polls suggest falling.

We want to become like the Republican Party in the United States. An inclusive party that reconciles all the positions of the Italian center-right, no one rules it out, Giulio Centemero, a League MP, told Reuters.

President Sergio Mattarella gave Draghi a mandate to form a government last week after the previous coalition collapsed, prompting him to seek cross-party support for his administration.

Salvinis’s immediate response was to hold Draghi at gunpoint and push him into the country for early elections.

But members of his inner circle, including moderate governor Giancarlo Giorgetti, who is a friend of Draghi, saw it as a golden opportunity to hit the power button and shake his far-right label. shocked investors in the past.

The League wants to join Draghi in order to clear its name in Europe, to get rid of its reputation as a Eurosceptic party, said a senior League source who had helped shape the policy.

Wrong calculation

Salvinis’s simple, anti-migrant message has resonated with millions of Italians and helped transform the League from a troubled regional party into Italy’s most popular group, which won 34% of the vote in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

At the time, the League was in government with the 5-Star Anti-Founding Movement. Away from his success, Salvini left the coalition, expecting to trigger a national election. Tried a terrible miscalculation.

The center-left Democratic Party suddenly replaced the League in government and threw Salvini into opposition, with his approval ratings falling short of that of another League politician – Luca Zaia, the governor of Veneto.

Zaia is widely perceived to have done a good job in treating coronavirus in his region and represents the old, established League, close to the industrialists and small business executives that make up the backbone of the economy.

The pandemic has shown that polarizing policies are not accepted by citizens in the face of suffering. Voters want solutions to their problems, said Nicola Pasini, a professor of political science at the University of Milan.

The old party wing celebrated Draghis’s promotion, confident he would draw business-friendly plans on how to spend more than 200 billion euros ($ 243 billion) from a European Union fund set up to revive the economy. damaged.

But to guarantee some of the spoils, they needed the League to be in the room when decisions were made.

At a meeting with Salvini last Thursday, party sources said northern governors, including Zaia, joined forces with Giorgetti to persuade Salvini to draw lots with Draghi.

There was very little opposition to policy change. Governors have a lot of weight and when they speak in unison, Salvini tends to fall in line, said a League lawmaker, who declined to be named.

A JOKE

The League has seen an immediate spike in its poll estimates thanks to its decision to join the new, broad-based government, with support climbing 0.7 points over the past week to 24% – the biggest increase of each party according to SWG pollsters.

The movement (Salvinis) shows that the League is a fully mature party and makes it clear that it is a credible party of the government, said Gianluca Cantalamessa, one of the new waves of Leagues in southern Italy.

Some of the far-right allies of the League in the European Parliament are much less happy with the prospect of a Draghi-led government, which is expected to decide immediately to work on the recovery plan, hoping to use all EU funds. offered.

It is a joke, but a very bad one that the Germans … will not be able to laugh, said Joerg Meuthen, co-chair of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), arguing that Berlin would end up in foot most of the bill.

The league’s politicians backed away from him, reviving speculation that Salvini could soon leave the nationalist faction in Europe and seek to join the European People’s Party (EPP) – home to all of Europe’s center-right parties. .

Membership in the EPP would seem to be a logical consequence, said Roberto DAlimonte, a professor of politics at the University of Rome Luiss. However, he predicted that Salvini would change strategy if the Draghi experiment failed.

This is a strategic choice that will only be consolidated if things go well. If things go wrong, then everything is over. He will return to the nationalist camp, he said.

