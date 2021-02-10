India and China begin to give up Pangong Tso, tanks withdraw first

Text size:

New Delhi: After nearly nine months of tensions, the front line units of the Chinese and Indian Armed Forces began a synchronized and organized detachment along the southern and northern shores of Pangong Tso, according to a written statement released Wednesday by Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

There were no official word from India on the development yet, but sources at the defense and security institution said the two countries have begun withdrawing their armored elements from the southern shores of Pangong Tso.

They said the retreat is happening from the north shore of the lake as well and that the detachment is not limited to just Pangong Tso. However, it remains unclear where else disconnection occurs.

The countries had deployed their tanks on the south coast after the operation carried out by specialized elements of the Indian forces on the night of 29-30 August last year. The tanks were dangerously placed close to each other just a few meters away according to sources.

Asked if Indian soldiers are withdrawing from the Kailash range near Pangong Tso, sources said they are staying in place as of now.

Disconnection process

The Chinese defense spokesman’s statement read: Chinese and Indian front line troops on the south and north shores of Lake Pangong Tso begin synchronized and organized detachment from February 10… This move is in line with the consensus reached by both sides in 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting.

ThePrint had reported on January 25 that after 16-and-a-half-hour marathon-level corps-level talks, India and China had managed to break the deadlock.

Sources said according to the disconnection process agreed by India and China, a series of steps should be taken, the first of which is the withdrawal of armored elements.

Sources added that further communication was held at the level of local commanders to work out the modalities.

ThePrint also reported in November that India and China were approaching a possible solution, with both sides discussing a proposal for secession. Under this proposal, the Chinese will return from Finger 4 area to the north bank of Pangong Tso beyond Finger 8, but this area will become a restricted area for both parties.

Also under discussion was the withdrawal of armored elements such as tanks and armored personnel carriers, in addition to artillery elements that were moved forward in the southern sector.

