International
India and China begin to give up Pangong Tso, tanks withdraw first
Text size:
New Delhi: After nearly nine months of tensions, the front line units of the Chinese and Indian Armed Forces began a synchronized and organized detachment along the southern and northern shores of Pangong Tso, according to a written statement released Wednesday by Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.
There were no official word from India on the development yet, but sources at the defense and security institution said the two countries have begun withdrawing their armored elements from the southern shores of Pangong Tso.
They said the retreat is happening from the north shore of the lake as well and that the detachment is not limited to just Pangong Tso. However, it remains unclear where else disconnection occurs.
The countries had deployed their tanks on the south coast after the operation carried out by specialized elements of the Indian forces on the night of 29-30 August last year. The tanks were dangerously placed close to each other just a few meters away according to sources.
Asked if Indian soldiers are withdrawing from the Kailash range near Pangong Tso, sources said they are staying in place as of now.
Read also: Why Lake Pangong lies at the heart of the India-China border dispute in Ladakh
Disconnection process
The Chinese defense spokesman’s statement read: Chinese and Indian front line troops on the south and north shores of Lake Pangong Tso begin synchronized and organized detachment from February 10… This move is in line with the consensus reached by both sides in 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting.
ThePrint had reported on January 25 that after 16-and-a-half-hour marathon-level corps-level talks, India and China had managed to break the deadlock.
Sources said according to the disconnection process agreed by India and China, a series of steps should be taken, the first of which is the withdrawal of armored elements.
Sources added that further communication was held at the level of local commanders to work out the modalities.
ThePrint also reported in November that India and China were approaching a possible solution, with both sides discussing a proposal for secession. Under this proposal, the Chinese will return from Finger 4 area to the north bank of Pangong Tso beyond Finger 8, but this area will become a restricted area for both parties.
Also under discussion was the withdrawal of armored elements such as tanks and armored personnel carriers, in addition to artillery elements that were moved forward in the southern sector.
Read also: How Indian Armys secrecy and non-Orthodox deployment deceived Chinese in Pangong Tso
Subscribe to our channels at YouTube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis & How can you fix it
India needs free, honest, non-linear and even more questionable journalism as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media is in a crisis of its own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving it a raw spectacle at first.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. Supporting journalism of this quality needs smart people and thinkers like you to pay for it. Whether you live in India or overseas, you can do it here.
Support Our Journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit