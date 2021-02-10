Microsoft Study, IT News, ET CIO





Fewer people in India experienced negative online interactions or encountered online risks in 2020 compared to last year, although the risk of hate speech increased during the year, according to a report from Microsoft. Microsoft's annual survey 'Civilization, Security and Online Interactions 2020' together with findings from its Digital Citizenship Index (DCI) show that India's score on online civilization has improved to 68 in 2020 from 71 in 2019. Lower scores show more civilization online. This shows that fewer people are experiencing negative interactions online or are experiencing risks online, he added. "Some risks remain high for India 's online users – especially hate speech, which has doubled from 2016 to 26 per cent. There has also been a 5 per cent increase in scams, scams and frauds since 2017 to 22 per cent and 6 per cent. percent increase in discrimination from 2016 to 16 percent, "she said. The countries with the best DCI scores included the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia and the US The countries with the worst scores include Vietnam, Russia, Colombia, Peru and South Africa. The latest part of the DCI survey, which has been conducted annually for the past five years, surveyed about 16,000 respondents in 32 geographies. The research surveyed adults and adolescents about their online interactions and online risk experiences. This year's research included nine geographies of Asia Pacific: Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. "Microsoft's annual survey on digital citizenship is essential to raising awareness and encouraging positive online interactions. "Our societies are supporting and embracing digital technologies more than ever before, and a safer Internet will enhance the experiences and shape the well-being of our communities," said Keshav Dhakad, Group Head and General Manager of Microsoft India Group. According to the report, the most common risks included unwanted contact, hate speech, trolling, mediocre treatment and unwanted sexting. Topics that encouraged more continuity included sexual orientation (40 percent), religion (39 percent) and politics (37 percent), physical appearance (31 percent), and gender identity (29 percent). Also, social media sites are the most common online space for risks, he added. The report said the five most "painful online" risks were damage to professional reputation, unwanted sectarianism, cyberbullying, damage to personal reputation and misogyny. According to the report, adolescents (aged 13-16) in India were found to be positive drivers for improving DCI performance and scored 67 on the mass of online citizenship, compared to 69 in adults. Moreover, 38 per cent of respondents in India said online civilization was better during the pandemic, attributed to witnessing more people helping others and a greater sense of community. However, 22 percent said online civilization was worse because of the greater spread of false and misleading information and more personal attacks or negative comments. "It 's exciting to see our next generation take the lead in directing positive online interactions and to see digital citizens coming together to build online communities during the pandemic. "However, threats such as hate speech, along with other non-civilian behaviors, continue to permeate society, urging us all to take positive action," Dhakad said.







