How China 17 + 1 became a zombie mechanism – Diplomat

Announcement

In 2012, China was welcomed with open arms in Central and Eastern Europe, after launching its 16 + 1 mechanism, which later expanded to 17 + 1 with the addition of Greece. Almost 10 years later, what was perhaps China’s biggest disappointment in Europe paradoxically happened in exactly these 17 countries. Nearly all of them have signed memoranda of understanding with the United States aimed at Huaweis access to their 5G networks or joined the Washington Clean Network initiative a kind of control maneuver aimed at Huawei and other Chinese tech companies.

These Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries were supposed to be China’s gateway to Europe; instead they have become her biggest headache. What happened to the 17 + 1 mechanism, which just hosted the eighth high-level summit on February 9th?

It is very difficult to define the 17 + 1 mechanism, just as it is difficult to define the BRI. China has never clearly articulated its purpose, preferring cheap concepts that can be easily promoted. The indeterminate and shifting nature of the mechanism led to numerous perspectives regarding its purpose. For the United States, the 17 + 1 mechanism is Chinas’ tool to create a sphere of influence in Europe using soft and strong power; for the European Union, 17 + 1 is a mechanism whose ultimate goal is to divide the Union. For the CEE region, however, it is only an annual summit containing a plethora of promises and unfulfilled projects.

When it was proposed, almost 10 years ago, the then 16 + 1 mechanism was received with great enthusiasm and hope. A major power wanted to inject money into the CEE region: build infrastructure, revitalize old factories, invest in local people and projects that Western investors could not find. Or, at least, that was the confession. Amid the enthusiasm, a race between CEE countries began to become China’s gateway to Europe. But as the years passed and the promises remained just words, the finish line was never noticed. Many decided it was just a marathon for nowhere.

Short Diplomat Weekly Bulletin N Learn about the story of the week and the development of stories to see across Asia-Pacific. Get the Newsletter

How did this happen? To be open, China failed in the deceptions of expectations and achievements. All the attractive promises and proposals and the bombastic headlines of the first years of 16 + 1 life returned to Beijing when most CEE countries failed to see sustainable investment. Instead of infrastructure, they got forums; instead of factories they received exchange programs; and instead of exports they took summer camps. In those metrics, 17 + 1 may be active, but it is not what CEE countries hoped for. And so the 17 + 1 mechanism has become a zombie mechanism.

Do you like this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 a month.

Just as China has zombie companies, which are no longer profitable, but are kept alive through cheap loans or state aid to avoid the problems that their closure would generate, now it also has zombie diplomatic mechanisms. Chinas communist political culture does not embrace the admission of mistakes and the rapid abandonment of failed projects. Prefers to keep them on their feet and present them as a success. So if 16 + 1 did not have a single known history of successful investment, the solution was simple: just add Greece, so that you can say that the Port of Piraeus is a successful 17 + 1 project. But that does not change the fact that 17 + 1 is just a zombie mechanism, with high-level annual summits producing nothing but photos and press releases.

From the beginning, China had a bad approach to CEE and lacked a long-term strategy. First, China treated the 16 (now 17) CEE countries as a monolith, without caring too much about the diversity of their visions, policies, perspectives or backgrounds. China also completely ignored Russian factor, which makes many CEE countries, especially those on the east side, tend to lean towards the United States. So when these countries had to choose, they chose Washington. Second, China did not clearly communicate its intentions with the 17 + 1 mechanism, so even its members did not know Beijing’s intentions. Finally, China simply failed to deliver on its economic, investment and trade promises, which had made the 17 + 1 mechanism attractive to CEE in the first place. Disappointment with China was constantly building up in many CEE countries due to delayed or unfulfilled projects, but Beijing did nothing to address the problem.

Sometimes it is difficult to accept defeat, just as it is difficult to turn a promise into reality. Most Chinese companies are ultimately driven by profit, so one can imagine how difficult it was for these companies to transform promises and propaganda into reality. From a purely economic perspective, the CEE region is not as attractive as Western Europe because it is less developed and has lower purchasing power. The region also has problems with infrastructure and a low population density, making investments in highways or high-speed railways less profitable than in other regions.

Announcement

All of these factors also influenced China. Chinese companies did not consider the region very attractive. Because they also put profit ahead of other factors, projects failed to attract. So the main projects like Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant or the Budapest-Belgrade railway, which could have brought political and image influence and benefits to China, have either been abandoned after difficult negotiations or have been repeatedly delayed. Chinese companies also encountered difficulties in dealing with EU rules, especially in the areas of infrastructure and public procurement.

And that leads to another problem with the 17 + 1 mechanism that China did not manage very well: the EU’s fear of partition, which created mistrust of China. The EU accuses China of splitting and invading tactics has become a key element of EU-China relations. But China did not want to maintain a low profile with 17 + 1, for example by scaling its annual summits to biennial ones. Instead, Beijing even modernized the mechanism, with President Xi Jinping hosting the summit this year in place of Premier Li Keqiang. This only increased criticism of the EU.

Instead of slowly reducing 17 + 1, China is doubling, but this time there is a lot of enthusiasm among CEE countries. This was best shown by countries like Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovenia over one-17th that sent lower-level officials instead of presidents and prime ministers, who could have easily participated in the virtual summit of these years. China may not accept it, but many in CEE have realized that 17 + 1 is simply a zombie mechanism, and more involvement does not necessarily lead to more investment.

Ironically, countries that once opened the red carpet for Chinese companies to build their own infrastructure are now closing their doors altogether, even though Chinese companies have become more active in public tenders. Months after the cancellation of the involvement of China General Nuclear Energy (CGN) in the construction of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, the Romanian government, through its Deputy Prime Minister, announced that is considering banning Chinese companies from participating in infrastructure holdings, because like other enterprises if they lose, Chinese companies tend to appeal the decision and thus delay the implementation of projects. In a twist of fate, in the same week, news came from the Czech Republic that CGN will be excluded from participating in the public tender for the construction of the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant. Interestingly, as these CEE countries, ostensibly close to China, slammed the CGN door, the Chinese company is still involved in nuclear projects in the UK

Romania not only plans to restrict Chinese companies from its transport infrastructure, but also from its digital infrastructure. Romania was the first country to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the US government to restrict companies like Huawei from building its 5G infrastructure. Romania thus opened its gates to other CEE countries such as Poland, Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Albania, Lithuania, Greece, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Northern Macedonia, which also signed such memoranda with the United States or joined the Washington Clean Network initiative. Serbia, one of China’s closest friends, also accepted a clause aimed at Huawei in a Memorandum signed with Kosovo but mediated by the United States. Instead of being a Chinese bridge to Europe, Central and Eastern Europe ended up in one of the most restrictive regions for Huawei, which is one of Beijing’s most sensitive geopolitical topics.

Thus the 17 + 1 mechanism became a zombie mechanism that does not do much other than excellent annual summits. And if the format remains unchanged and China fails to adjust not only 17 + 1, but also the BRI, with the new realities, these signature projects do not help China grow, but sabotage it. There are even rumors that some countries may completely get out of the mechanism.

Do you like this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 a month.

In the meantime, despite Xi Jinpings’ speech at the Tuesday summit, at which he said that 17 + 1 can do more than 18, 17 + 1 continues its lifeless march to nowhere.