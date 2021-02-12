Bosnia starts vaccinating Russia with Sputnik V beats





Credit: Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

Bosnia started vaccinating against the new coronavirus on Friday, using Russian Sputnik V blows, but only medical personnel will be inoculated now, given the small supplies available. Bosnia is now the third Western Balkan nation to start vaccinating against COVID-19, after Serbia and Albania. In the region, EU member Croatia has also started vaccination. “We have been waiting for the vaccine for almost a year and I believe it,” said Vlado Djajic, head of a hospital in the northern city of Banja Luka, who was the first to receive the stroke. The Balkan nation of 3.5 million has recorded 5,000 COVID-19 deaths so far. More than 125.00 cases have been reported, but testing is not yet widespread, with patients with serious symptoms targeted so far. Bosnia, half of which is run by Republika Srpska Serbs, received 2,000 doses of the Russian vaccine. An additional 200,000 is expected by the end of the month and 200,000 more in March, according to authorities. Since the 1990s war, Bosnia has consisted of many autonomous units, Republika Srpska and the Muslim-Croat Federation. The government hopes to receive 200,000 Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines in mid-February through the United Nations program Covax, set up to ensure fair access to lower-income countries. Bosnia ordered 1.2 million doses of strikes through Covax and nearly 900,000 through the EU. Covax releases the distribution list for the first wave of the vaccine 2021 AFP citation: Bosnia starts vaccination with Russian Sputnik V of Russia (2021, February 12) taken from February 12, 2021 by https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-bosnia-vaccinning-russia-sputnik-jab.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







