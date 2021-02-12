Inter-caste marriages will reduce caste and community tensions, Supreme Court says

NEW DELHI: Inter-caste marriages will reduce caste and community tensions, the Supreme Court has said while noting that educated boys and girls are now a few days choosing their life partners which is a departure from previous norms social. The Supreme Court said the youth face threats from the elders and the courts have come to the aid of these young people.

She said the way forward for police authorities is to advise Investigative Officers (IOs) and set out some guidelines and training programs on how to deal with such socially sensitive cases.

The remarks came from a Justice bench Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy who broke a FIR set by the girl’s parents, who was married to a boy chosen by her against the wishes of the elders, in the Belgavai district of Karnataka.

The Supreme Court in its recent ruling said it hopes the girl’s parents will have a better sense of accepting the marriage and restoring social interaction not only with her but also with her husband.

“This, in our opinion, is the only way forward. Under the guise of caste and community to alienate the child and the groom will hardly be a desirable social exercise,” the bench told the girl’s parents, who has demanded the demolition of FIR filed against it.

The Supreme Court said, “Younger educated boys and girls are choosing their life partners which, in turn, is a departure from previous norms of society where caste and community play a major role. Perhaps, this is the way forward where caste and community tensions will be reduced with such a marriage, but in the meantime these young people face threats from the elders and the Courts have come to the aid of these young people. ”



Referring to previous decisions of the high courts, the trial panel said that it was held that the consent of the family or community or clan is not necessary as the two adult individuals agree to enter into marriage and that their consent must be given with devotion. primacy.

Stoli said it was held in the 2017 Supreme Court ruling that the election of an individual is an “integral part of dignity because dignity cannot be thought of where there is erosion of choice”.

“Marriage relationships lie within an essential area of ​​privacy, which is inviolable and even matters of trust would have the least impact on them. The right to marry a chosen person was held as an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, “the jewel noted, while referring to the verdict of the Hadiya case of 2018.

Justice Kaul, who ruled on behalf of the trial panel, said that the intervention of this Court really would not have been sought in the facts given in the case, if the investigating officer had acted more responsibly in closing the appeal.

“… if the investigating officer really wanted to record the applicant’s statement No. 1 (girl), he should have informed him that he would visit her and record the statement instead of threatening to take action against the applicant No.2 (boy) to come to the police station “, said the jeweler.

Stoli said it is not very well reflected in the police authorities or in the IO of the case as the marriage certificate that had been taken from him and the conversation had already taken place with the girl, where she clearly stated that she was married to the boy, and that she felt threatened and timid to come to the police station.

“If the IO could have visited the residence of applicant No. 2 (boy), he could very well have registered the statement of applicant No. 1 (girl) in the place where the applicants resided instead of insisting and making “urge the applicants to come to the local police station in Karnataka,” she said.

Stoli said the IO apparently sought to force the girl to come and register the statement at the police station threatening the possibility of her parents registering a false case against the boy and the subsequent police action that would result in the arrest

“We strongly underestimate the conduct of the ON in adopting these tactics and the officer should be sent for advice on how to manage such cases,” the jeweler said.

She said the way forward for police authorities is not only to advise current IOs but to design a training program to deal with such cases for the benefit of police personnel.

“We expect the police authorities to take action on this behalf in the next eight weeks to lay out some guidelines and training programs on how to deal with such socially sensitive cases,” Stoli said.

Stoli noted that both researchers are well educated and the son is an M.Tech from NIT, Tiruchirapalli and took a position as Assistant Professor at Jain College of Engineering, Belagavi, while his wife is MA B.Ed and was a Lecturer in a college.

He noted that there was resistance from the girl’s parents, although the boy’s parents were willing to marry the two well-qualified seekers, who are large and Hindu by religion.