The saw fish, a fish that looks like a hedge trimmer, is in danger of extinction





But shark-like rays are on the verge of extinction, having disappeared from half of the world’s coastal waters, according to a new study.

Saw fish were once found on the coastline of 90 countries. But now they are some of the most endangered marine fish in the world and are already supposed to be extinct in about 46 countries, said researchers from Simon Fraser University in Canada.

At least one species of sawfish is missing in 18 countries and two species are extinct in 28 countries, the researchers said.

Three of the five saw species are critically endangered and the other two are endangered, they warned.

Despite their alarming appearance, fish are not considered dangerous to humans, but their saws – which can reach one-third of their total length – are used to feed, dig up animals and kill or mutilate other fish. But the teeth in their “saws” – known as roosters – mean that the creatures are easily entangled in fishing nets, while their feathers are valuable in the shark feather market. Their rostra is also sold as a novelty, for medicine and used as a boost to cock fighting, the researchers said. “Through the state of saw fish, we are documenting the first cases of a large marine fish headed for local extinction by overfishing,” Nick Dulvy, a professor of marine biodiversity and conservation at SFU, said in a statement. “We have known for some time that the dramatic expansion of fisheries is the main threat to ocean biodiversity, but strong population estimates make it difficult for low-priority fish whose catches have been poorly monitored over time.” he said. In a study published in the journal Advances in Science , researchers warn that complete extinction is possible if overfishing is not curbed, and if the endangered habitats where the fish live are not protected. They say they have identified “priority” sites where there is still a chance to save the species. Conservation efforts should be made in Cuba, Tanzania, Colombia, Madagascar, Panama, Brazil, Mexico and Sri Lanka, where defenses can save endangered species. Countries like the US and Australia, which already have adequate protection and some sawmills, should be considered “lifeboat” nations. “While the situation is dire, we hope to offset the bad news by emphasizing our informed identification of these priority nations in the hope of saving sawn fish in their waters,” said Helen Yan, a marine biodiversity and conservation researcher at SFU. “We also underline our finding that it is actually still still possible to reset sawfish to more than 70 percent of their historical interval, if we act now.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos