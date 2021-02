China New Year gala show sparks new racism controversy with black site performance

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state broadcaster has been criticized once again for a performance involving dancers made to look African during his annual gala show to celebrate the Lunar New Year. During the four-hour CCTV show that typically attracts hundreds of millions of viewers, performers appeared on stage in outfits that mimicked African outfits and darkened their skin with make-up. The New Year Gala team of directors is simply stupid and mischievous, said one of a number of users who went to Weibo, a social media platform like Chinas Twitter, to criticize the sketch. Is there a difference between Chinese people making black cheeks and white people rolling their eyes to make fun of Asians? China’s foreign ministry said the integration of cultural elements from other countries into Chinese performances was a sign of respect and the inclusion of the African segment was not a diplomatic issue. If anyone wants to use the CCTV Spring Festival Gala program to make a fuss, or even sow discord in relations between China and African countries, they obviously have secret motives, she said in a statement to Reuters. The gala caused similar controversy in 2018 over a sketch featuring actress Lou Naiming. She appeared on stage in colorful attire, with her face and arms brown, holding a basket of fruit on her head and accompanied by someone dressed as a monkey. (reut.rs/3p7KpxW) Organizations and advocates for Africans in China also laminated the show, which aired Thursday night. While proponents of the practice claim that the black page focuses on sensitivity & realism, it is difficult to separate it from a long history of fixation and fixation on problematic cartoons, Black China Caucus, an activist group, said on Twitter. Next year, we hope the organizers decide to end this practice and hire some of the thousands of Black people living in many parts of China. A representative for CCTV could not be reached for comment on Friday, an official holiday. The show, which this year celebrated Chinese medical workers and the country’s space program, has been a major television element since it first aired in 1983. Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Written by Tom Daly and Se Young Lee; Edited by Edwina Gibbs and Mark Heinrich

