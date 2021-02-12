African free trade bloc needs time to reach potential | Clothing industry analysis

Regional exports (including cotton) were estimated at $ 16.3 billion in 2019

The newly implemented African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is expected to have minimal positive impact in the short term on the continent’s garment and textile manufacturers.

The FTA, which went into effect earlier this year and brings together 1.3 billion people in a $ 3.4 trillion economic bloc of 54 African countries, without its official launch delayed by six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Signatories include major clothing manufacturers Kenya, Morocco, Madagascar, Mauritius, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa, Lesotho and Tunisia.

However, the pandemic also means that FTA commitments to break down trade barriers to intra-African exports and imports – widely regarded as redundant and a constraint on economic development – will take even longer to materialize. .

Many African countries have closed their borders to humans and some goods altogether, amid a second harmful wave of the virus. However, optimism remains that FTAs ​​could be an opportunity for the sector, with the eventual removal of tariff barriers, quotas and bureaucracies, encouraging intra-African sources of textile and downstream garment resources.

Dr Edem Adzogenu, president of the African Federation of Cotton and Textile Industries (ACTIF), told Fair Style: “I am very optimistic about AfCFTA. We have seen what Covid-19 has done in our supply chains and how it has developmental assistance dried.

“There is also a growing population in need of work – the average age is 19.7 – and policies in each country are in place. An ecosystem needs to be created to scale beyond the small markets we have and not depend on imports. . “

Trade deficit

A key goal is to reverse the current situation when a potential producer region of the emerging market depends on imports to meet its needs for textiles and clothing.

Regional imports were estimated at US $ 35 billion in 2019, according to figures from the UN agency International Trade Center (ITC), while exports (including cotton) were US $ 16.3 billion in 2019.

“There is a huge trade deficit and it is growing, with [African] “Imports are growing at 5% and exports at 2% a year,” said Navdeep Sodhi, a partner at Switzerland-based Gherzi Textil. Trade across Africa is currently often informal and conducted through business-to-consumer (B2C) channels, he added.

“After AfCFTA, we expect e-commerce to receive a boost, as consumers will have access to digital portals across borders. Second, a potential increase in business-to-business (B2B) sales, such as yarns and fabrics without “The foreign processing trade (OPT) is unlikely to be much affected,” Sodhi said.

There is a potential for a large increase in demand that can be served by African manufacturers, with an average consumption of garments and textiles on the mainland 2 kg per year per capita, compared to the global average of 15 kg, according to Gherzi figures.

One challenge for the sector is to waive tariffs, with 41 of the 54 member countries submitting reduction schedules to the AfCFTA secretariat. Most developed economies have five years to remove 90% of tariffs and less developed economies have ten years.

“One challenge is the rules of origin, especially for our industry, where there is no agreement on the full range of rules. It remains to be seen how this can be done,” said Mohamed Kassem, ACTIF vice president.

“A lot of work needs to be done before we see an intermittent flow of trade. This would include unifying standards, rules of origin and facilitating cross-border trade, as well as creating better trade routes towards ports and transport land. ACTIF is defending a continent-based continental supply chain – north, west and south – to start trading with each other and enjoying free trade access.

According to research by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), rules of origin – the criteria that determine which products are thus acceptable for preferential treatment within the FTA – could create or disrupt the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) ) and should be as simple, transparent, business-friendly and predictable as possible.

He has also warned that if the rules of origin become too costly or complex to meet, firms may waive these preferences and choose to trade with partners outside the AfCFTA.