



In one of the worst fireworks accidents in recent times, 15 workers were killed and 33 injured in an explosion that broke out at the Sree Mariyammal Fireworks near Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Friday. Fifteen workers have died while 10 others are in critical condition, said Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, who visited the crash site and hospitals. While 10 of them suffered 100% burns, at least eight suffered burns from 60% to 90%, said Joint Director (Health Services) R. Manoharan. The bodies and wounded were held at the Sattur and Sivakasi government hospitals. Some of them were transferred to Rajai Government Hospital in Madurai and Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Although the cause of the accident was under investigation, the Collector said it was suspected that one of the workers had carelessly handled the fireworks filled with chemicals that caused a series of explosions. Officers from the Organization for the Safety of Oil and Explosives are investigating, he said. Explosives Controller K. Pandey, along with Deputy Explosives Controllers Nitin Goel and Amit Goel, conducted the on-site pre-inspection. The accident happened at 13:30 in the unit in Achchankulam below the borders of Ezhayirampannai police station. Accident video footage shared on social media shows fire cracking and smoke rising from a distance, for a long time. Fire and Rescue Service personnel had to wait a long time to enter the unit as chemicals inside the factory continued to explode, according to Virudhunagar County Fire Department Officer K. Ganesan. KM announces 2 lakh Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter about the accident, offering condolences and announcing a 2-lakh gratuity to the families of each of those who died in the accident. A sum of 50,000 will be given to the severely injured by the National Aid Fund for Prime Ministers. Prime Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the deaths and announced a 3-lakh solation for the relatives of each deceased from the Public Aid Fund of the Chiefs of Ministers. He ordered an investigation into the incident. As summer approaches and when the temperature would be high, I urge all those involved in the crack-making industries to be careful, Mr Palaniswami said in a statement. He also instructed interested County Collectors to visit the cracking units at regular intervals to ensure that the safety parameters are met. He announced a compensation of 1 loop for those who suffered serious injuries. In a statement, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said he was shocked and saddened to hear of the fire accident.

