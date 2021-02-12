The spread of vaccines in Canada stops, limiting seniors to their homes for months to come

Like most Canadian seniors, David and Carol Green have been patient and even well humbled by the pandemic waves that have kept them connected for nearly a year.

But their patience, if not their sense of humor, is dwindling. They say they still have no idea when they will get all that important “shot in the arm” and a kick in a normal life again.

“On the one hand you try to be reasonable, and then on the other hand they are nodding their heads saying … you know, ‘what’s not going on here, why aren’t we doing something else,’ you know?” said Carol as her husband David nodded in agreement from their home in Stouffville, Ontario, just outside Toronto.

The Canadian government thought it could pay to play in the global race to vaccinate its way back to normal life. But while its supply of vaccines slowed to a slight flow in February, Canada remains on the margins of that race despite buying more doses of vaccine per capita than, apparently, any other country on Earth.

Canada apparently got an early start to buy the vaccines in April last year, though the government says it could not persuade any company to produce them on Canadian soil. And it was ultimately the timeline – the fact that manufacturers did not prioritize Canada over doses this winter – that sealed the fate of millions of Canadians still waiting to get a vaccine.

“We just haven’t heard anything about what the near future holds for us other than the fact that we may see a supply coming into place in April, and that’s a very disappointing thing for me,” David told CNN.

To date, Canadian officials say they have administered nearly 1.2 million doses, vaccinating less than 3% of its population – part of the doses administered in the United States and the United Kingdom – and are now lagging behind most of European countries as well

By comparison, the US has vaccinated at least 10% of its population and the UK nearly 20%. Canadians have close ties to people in both countries, and many have begun to hear from friends and family who have received a vaccine or have an appointment to get one.

As a retired nurse, Carol is well aware that new and highly transmissible variants are being pursued by the elderly and that the need for vaccines is growing increasingly appalling.

“It’s such a big thing, this pandemic and no one has ever had to do it before, and it’s just, just solving problems all the time, and I understand that from a logical point of view,” Carol said. . “But there ‘s an emotional part of it and that’ s hard – it ‘s really hard, because secondly you’re thinking to yourself, you’re secondly assuming other people in power and saying,’ well how are they doing better there and we’re not doing better here and why aren’t we doing the vaccine? ‘”

Carol says that while they are in relatively good health, it is becoming harder to accept that there is no exact timeline when they will receive their vaccine.

Where are Canada Vaccines?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is living up to his promise: Every Canadian who wants a vaccine will make one by September.

To make that promise, Canada says it has bought nearly 400 million doses from seven vaccine manufacturers. To date only Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been authorized for use in Canada.

While Canada says it has spent nearly $ 1 billion to buy those vaccines, the country has not been at the top of the line in getting those vaccines.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have significantly slowed shipments to Canada following a combination of production delays and demand from Europe, where Canada supplies its own doses, to limit exports of vaccines subject to European approval.

Canada did not attempt to secure any vaccine doses from the U.S. after the Trump administration indicated it would not allow any vaccines to be exported.

“The turbulence week after week we are seeing is worrying and we are looking at it closely and we will stay on it,” Trudeau said last week during a news conference. “But let me assure people that we are still on track as promised to take those six million doses by the end of March, because that is what the vaccine CEO keeps telling me, and I’m happy to assure them. The Canadians for that. “

For Canada, vaccines may be plentiful by the spring, but months later to help vulnerable people who are still sheltered and afraid of new variants of the virus.

“The bottom line is that every single delay loses a life, and that’s the tragedy of it all,” said Jillian Kohler, a professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto and an adviser to the World Health Organization. “This is not something where we can sit back and say, ‘oh we did not think that’ or ‘we did not know that vaccine production is complex and delays occur’, but the reality is when we slow down (for vaccines) we have life that are lost unnecessarily and that is unacceptable. “

With few vaccines being delivered, Canada has given priority to long-term care centers, countries where Covid-19 has received lethal damage.

The government has also made an impressive effort to vaccinate remote and indigenous communities where health care services are lacking. The government indicated this week that in some northern post offices, more than 90% of the adult population had already been vaccinated.

It may save lives, but in the short term it will not change lives for most Canadians.

Professor Kohler says that instead of “stockpiling” vaccines, the Canadian government should have realized months ago that without any domestic productive capacity, it would be at the mercy of manufacturers and fierce global competition for doses.

“Having vaccine sovereignty is essential. Relying on exports for critical health needs does not honestly make sense when we are looking at nationalism trends,” she said.

Canada signed a trial agreement with US vaccine firm Novavax to produce millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate at a facility in Montreal. But this production is likely not to start until the end of this year sooner.

The Greens say they are reading all the headlines and understand the intricacies, but they will miss their niece’s 8th birthday this month and they say “it hurts”.

“Yeah, yes absolutely, because I just feel like we’re really behind the hay cart so to speak you know?” Carol said, adding that, just like the Christmas holidays, they will celebrate birthdays virtually.