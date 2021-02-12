Libya’s new interim leader holds talks in Benghazi Libya News





Mohammad Younes Menfi arrives in the main eastern city for talks with politicians, tribal leaders and activists.

The president of the newly elected Libyan interim government has met with dozens of tribal elders, academics and activists in the eastern city of Benghazi, the stronghold of the eastern factions of the divided countries, as part of a campaign to promote unity ahead of national elections in December. Mohammad Younes Menfi, chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, arrived from Athens on Thursday, where he has lived for the past three years. His visit follows a United Nations-sponsored conference last week in which delegates from the Libyan warring parties elected four leaders to lead the nation ahead of the December elections. The election of the presidential council was a major, uncertain step towards the unification of the country and the end of one of the unresolved conflicts left behind by the Arab Spring. Libya has endured nearly a decade of fighting since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed former leader Muammar Gaddafi. Since 2015, the North African country, a major oil producer, has been divided between two governments, one in the east and one in the west, each backed by a large militia group. In April 2019, Khalifa Haftar, a renegade military commander allied with the eastern government, launched an offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli. His campaign failed after 14 months of fighting, and last October, the UN persuaded both sides to sign a ceasefire agreement and start a political dialogue. Menfi, a diplomat from his native country, was elected to chair the Presidential Council, which includes two other officials. The forum also elected Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, as caretaker prime minister. Each member of the three-member council represents one region of old Libya: Tripolitania in the west, Cyrenaica in the east, and Fezzan in the southwest. The appointment of an interim government covered several months of UN-mediated talks that resulted in an agreement to hold elections on December 24th. “Our goal is to achieve true unity and reconciliation and work with everyone to end suffering,” Menfi wrote on Twitter shortly before his arrival. Shortly after leaving the airport, he met Haftar at the headquarters of his forces in the village of Rajma, 27 kilometers (17 miles) east of Benghazi. During the meeting, Haftar reiterated his support for the new transitional authorities and his support for a peaceful and democratic alternation of power in Libya, according to a statement issued by his office. Haftar had already welcomed the appointment of the new government, hailing its leaders as national figures. Although Menfi comes from the eastern city of Tobruk, some observers have argued that he is a political ally of Western factions, which could undermine the ability of the transitional authorities to represent the political interests of the east. Menfi had served for nearly a year as Libya’s ambassador to Greece before Athens ordered his deportation in December 2019, following a controversial maritime agreement between Tripoli and Ankara. He stayed in Greece with his family but without diplomatic status.







