Alberta, federal governments invest in upgrades to 6 provincial buildings in Edmonton, Calgary, Wetaskiwin





Six provincial buildings in Edmonton, Calgary and Wetaskiwin will receive upgrades to increase energy efficiency and extend their lifespan. More than $ 11.6 million in federal and provincial money will be spent on updates to the Government Center, Calgary Detention Center, Edmonton Detention Center, Calgary Correctional Facility, the Calgary Old Court of Appeals building, and the Wetaskiwin Court. Infrastructure Minister Alberta Prasad Panda and Jim Carr, the federal government’s special representative for the Prairie, made the announcement Friday morning. “These investments improve safety, reduce maintenance costs, and help ensure that they remain functional and sustainable for years to come,” Carr said. Panda said the projects would immediately create 65 construction-related jobs for Albertans. “Replacing a cauldron is not the sexiest project, but it’s important the skilled trade that will put food on the table for some families right here in Calgary and elsewhere in Alberta,” he said. The story goes down the ad Read more: Alberta’s unemployment rate drops to 10.7 percent in January Funding for project maintenance and renovation comes from COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Flow Investing in the Infrastructure Program in Canada (ICIP). The federal program, announced last summer, provides provinces and municipalities with additional federal support for a wide range of infrastructure projects, with the federal government paying 80 cents for every dollar, Carr explained. Trends The hotel’s quarantine for travelers begins on February 22, Trudeau says

Britney Spears’s father loses court offer to retain full control of her conservatory “We need to make wise investments now in order for communities to recover and become more resilient in the long run,” Carr said virtually from his home in Manitoba. “These projects are the first of many dozens of projects we expect to present through the COVID-19 stream,” Panda added. “While the COVID-19 stream does not provide new money for infrastructure projects, it does allow Alberta the flexibility to determine how to make better use of ICIP money originally allocated to the province and how to maximize federal contributions.” Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda and the electric heating system in the Calgary Old Court of Appeals building will soon be replaced by high-efficiency boilers.

Courtesy, Government of Alberta

Panda said the six buildings were selected because they require immediate maintenance. The story goes down the ad “One of the recommendations we received from the McKinnon Panel was to extend the life of existing infrastructure before we start building new expensive infrastructure,” he said. “We looked at ready-made shovel projects.” Read more: ‘Small businesses are trying to stay alive’: Alberta unemployment rate remains among highest in the country The federal government contribution to these projects is about $ 9.2 million, Carr said. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







