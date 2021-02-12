Doctors in the Civil Disobedience Movement put pressure on Myanmar’s military regime

Burma

Civil doctors and staff from the Ministry of Health and Sports join an anti-coup protest in Naypyitaw on Friday. / Irrawaddy / Irrawaddy

from Irrawaddy 12 February 2021

One hundred and seventy-two years after Henry David Thoreau said people should not allow their government to prevail over their conscience and should refuse to allow their government to turn them into agents of injustice, a coup leader The military in Myanmar has begun to feel the heat.

Since the beginning of last week, on the eve of a democratically elected military takeover, members of the medical staff at Myanmar hospitals have followed what Thoreau uttered in his 1849 essay popularly known as Civil Disobedience after the leader ousted Daw Aung San Suu Kyi called on people to resist the coup.

They insisted they would not return to work until the military regime released their leaders, President U Win Myint and State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

They broke the rule of men in uniform.

On the streets across the country, hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life have joined anti-coup protests.

Inspired by their counterparts in the country’s health sector, government staff from other ministries left their tables to join the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) refusing to work for the regime. The big private banks have found it difficult to operate as their staff joined the movement.

Among them so far, CDM by medical personnel was a serious blow to the junta, especially because it came mainly from doctors in government-run hospitals who played a major role in public health care. Since the ousted government of the National League for Democracy came to power in 2016, these hospitals have provided a lifetime of salvation for sick people especially at the grassroots level.

Most importantly, the expertise of the medical staff is still essential during the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people in Myanmar so far.

The head of the coup, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who has been close about the protests since their inception, broke his silence on Thursday. During his second public speech since the coup, he specifically told medical staff to return to work.

“I want to urge (government) doctors to deliver public health care to your hospitals as soon as possible,” he said.

He was right to worry because most public hospitals across the country have barely functioned since last week.

In the Ayeyarwady region in the country delta, the Pathein Regional General Hospital has been virtually closed since last week after most of the hospital’s 300 staff had been on strike, a senior doctor on duty told Irrawaddy on Friday.

We no longer accept new admissions as we are now under staff. We have referred new cases to military hospitals, the old doctor said, adding that the 500-bed hospital is now deserted.

We are able to provide treatment for only 11 existing COVID-19 patients, three patients on renal dialysis and some cancer patients. Everyone is in serious condition, he continued.

Hospitals in regions other areas like Phyapon and Myaung Mya have also stopped their operations because of CDM, the doctor said. The same is said to apply to hospitals in other regions.

Shortly after the CDM was launched by doctors, the military opened the doors of hospitals to the public.

However, senior generals have recently called for civilian doctors to return to work suggesting that uniformed physicians may not be able to cope with the overwhelming need for public health care, perhaps due to their limited facilities

Ironically, as the military calls on doctors to return, it has also pursued doctors who joined and supported CDM across the country. Hours before his request for doctors was broadcast, warnings were published in state newspapers that those who pressured other civil servants forced to join the CDM would be severely punished legally.

Dr Win Ko Ko Thein, a deputy director from the Ministry of Health who has been part of the CDM since last week, told The Irrawaddy on Friday that the arrests and the request of the coup leaders simply showed how effective the movement was.

The deputy director, who has been under police surveillance and is now in hiding, said the striking civilian medical staff did not appear to be turning back. He noted the march of medical staff from government hospitals in Naypyitaw on Friday, despite recent attacks on their fellow doctors.

If they (the regime) put more pressure on them, people will be more responsible, he said.

