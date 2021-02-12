Latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for Friday, February 12, 2021

Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all time east): 12:30 pm Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today.

Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all eastern times):

12:30 p.m.

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today.

Three are in the Edmundston region while the Saint John and Bathurst regions each have a new case.

There have been 22 deaths in the province since the beginning of the pandemic and the number of active cases is 156.

Six patients are hospitalized, including two in intensive care.

—

11:45 am

Strict quarantine and testing measures for travelers arriving in Canada will begin on February 22nd.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new measures are needed to protect Canadians and help stop the spread of COVID-19, especially new variants.

The government had previously announced that prospective travelers would have to pay the cost of a 72-hour hotel stay and a COVID-19 test.

More details on how it will work and who will be covered will come later today.

Trudeau says there will be exceptions for some essential workers, but says no one should travel for any non-essential reasons now.

Those arriving in Canada are already subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine and many must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival.

—

11:40 am

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has purchased four million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.

He says Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has also confirmed he will submit to her contract to ship four million doses of the vaccine to BioNTech by the end of March.

Deliveries will then be accelerated with the 10.8 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine expected from April to June.

Trudeau says Canada is now set to receive 84 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna by the end of September the only two vaccines approved by Health Canada so far.

—

11:15 am

Quebec is reporting 984 new cases of COVID-19 and another 25 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Health officials say hospital admissions dropped by 25, to 849 and 137 patients were in intensive care, a drop of six.

The province says it administered 7,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, for a total of 280,612.

—

10:45 am

Ontario says there are 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 18 other virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 361 of those new cases are in Toronto, 210 are in the Peel Region and 122 are in York.

The province is also reporting that another 1,415 cases have been resolved since Thursday’s report.

—

10:38 am

Nova Scotia is not reporting any new COVID-19 cases, keeping the active number of provinces at nine.

One person is currently in intensive care at the hospital.

More than 22,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, while nearly 7,500 people have received their second dose as required.

—

10:25 am

Canada’s chief public health officer says while the number of COVID-19 cases is falling across the country, a growing presence of new variants threatens to hamper progress.

Dr. Theresa Tam says at least three provinces are reporting evidence of the community spreading new, more transmissible variants.

There are more than 429 cases of the variant first identified in the UK and 28 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa reported in eight provinces, she says.

So far there has only been one report of the first variant found in Brazil.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 12, 2021.

Canadian Press