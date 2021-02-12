The electric mini-miner concept can connect smaller communities





Pipistrel is working on plans for a 20-seater fixed-wing electric aircraft to provide regional flight links between smaller communities using runways no more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) in length. The company designed the Miniliner primarily to provide scheduled air service on routes between 200 and 1,000 km (125 to 625 miles), including what the Slovenian company describes as “microfeeding” services at the centre’s largest airports. Drawing on its experience in the development of electric light aircraft such as its Velis Electro model, Pipistrel is advancing the ideal Miniliner designs in partnership with several universities and under the auspices of the European Union-based Unifier19 project to encourage air movement innovations for smaller communities. It will hold a total of 20 seats to accommodate both passengers and crew. According to Pipistrel, the proposed aircraft will be able to operate from the grassy runway. An early conceptual drawing shows an air frame the size of a business aircraft with a large cockpit, with a pair of forward-facing propellers on the upper surface of the wing and another pair of reverse propellers with wing wings. The design also features a twin tail. Pipistrel said the aircraft could be ready to enter commercial service between 2028 and 2030. In a Feb. 11 statement, the company noted it was evaluating multiple power solutions, suggesting that a hydrogen-based propulsion system could meets “its non-negotiable requirements for zero-emission, smooth and safe operations”. As the program gathers momentum, Pipistrel is engaging with EASA and the European air traffic management body SESAR, which is run by Eurocontrol. The company recently participated in flight tests for the Modular Access to the Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Architecture Program, which is supported by the EU Horizon 2020 fund. Pipistrel has been working on a possible design for eVTOL aircraft for several years. In 2020, he indicated that he would give that job a lower priority in favor of efforts involving electric cargo planes and other programs. This story is from FutureFlight.aero, a source of news and information developed by AIN to provide objective, independent coverage and analysis of the most advanced aviation technology, including electric aircraft developments and advanced air mobility.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos