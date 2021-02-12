Britain rules out sending more troops to Sahel as France seeks allies to fight terror





Control intensified earlier this year after an airstrike in the central Malian village of Bounti, which the French military says killed dozens of jihadists. But local civil society groups and some witnesses said the airstrike hit a wedding and killed 19 civilians, making it a potential war crime. The area is known for being overrun by jihadists and impossible for journalists to enter, making the claims of both sides difficult to verify. All the evidence points to a mistake, said Aguibou Bouar, director of the National Commission for Human Rights in Malis. Several international human rights groups and military experts also told The Telegraph that reports of civilian casualties were credible. Investigators from MINUSMA, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, conducted a fact-finding mission on the ground and are expected to release a report within two weeks, but France has so far refused to release footage filmed by a drone before the strike or step its own investigation. Dr Hamadoune Dicko, the youth president of the largest association in Malis, Fulani and the first to raise the alarm about civilian deaths in Bounti, is one of many who have called for images of drones to be released. He lost a friend in the attack, Boura Iddara Diallo, a 46-year-old sheep trader whose nephew was getting married, he says. We knew there was a wedding in Bounti. When the strike took place, my father called me to tell me that my friend had been killed in an airstrike. When jihadists are being hit, we say nothing. But when those killed are civilians, we must accept it, he said. For its part, France has pointed the finger at foreign powers for spreading false news. We were not just talking about rumors spread by local players, Ms. Parly said. Russia and Turkey are used to using these methods. We did not have a wedding. The two Mirages received very accurate information and bombed a terrorist group, a French defense source told the Telegraph this week. We saw false claims from foreign accounts showing dead fighters who turned out to be Boko Haram victims dating back to 2014. Unverified claims change whenever the French defense ministry provides more details, including intelligence quite accurate about the location of the strike. This suggests that there is a clear desire to change the reality of the facts.







