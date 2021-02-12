Mario Draghi gains support to form government in Italy





Mario Draghi, a respected economist who once ran the European Central Bank, gathered enough support Friday to form a broad-based national unity government in parliament in hopes of leading the country out of the coronavirus crisis and the economic damage it has caused. from the pandemic. Mr Draghi accepted a mandate from the president of Italys, Sergio Mattarella, to form a new cabinet and seek a vote of confidence in Parliament. But its rise has already reshaped the country’s fragmented political landscape. The new government is expected to take the lead in the Italys vaccination campaign, expand welfare protection for the unemployed and increase support for healthy enterprises and education. Mr Draghi is likely to address measures that Europe has long pressed Italy to implement, such as simplifying bureaucracy, making the justice system more efficient and imposing a tax adjustment. The new cabinet will include mostly politicians, but also some technocrats like Daniele Franco, the CEO of the Bank of Italy, as economy minister, and Marta Cartabia, the former president of the Italys Constitutional Court, as justice minister. Mr Draghi held several ministers from the former government in key positions, such as head of the health ministry.

The government is bringing together a range of rival parties from both ends of the political spectrum, from historical liberals to the anti-establishment movement and the far right. The left-wing Democratic Party will join the nationalist League party, the center-right Silvio Berlusconis Forza Italia party and the populists of the Five Star Movement. Luigi Di Maio, the current foreign minister and a senior five-star official, has in the past called Mr. Berlusconi, a media mogul and former prime minister, a traitor. Last week, Mr Mattarella, the president, called for a high-profile government after political leaders failed to reshuffle the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s shaky coalition. Mr Conte was ousted after Matteo Renzi, the leader of a minority party and another former prime minister, withdrew his support.

Mr Draghi received enthusiastic approval from Italys ‘pro-European forces and centrists representing the countries’ business elites. He also won the support of the populist Five Star Movement which, while backing the hemorrhage in the polls, is still the largest party in Parliament.

Our fate is not secession, said Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s outgoing Foreign Minister from the Five Star Movement, in a Facebook video, adding that it would be unforgivable to let other parties spend European aid funds that Italy will take. I think we should participate. Updated April 12, 2021, 2:18 am ET But the populist party only gave the last permission to Mr. government. Draghis on Thursday evening, after saying that most of its key members approved the merger with the government. Even Mr Conte, the outgoing Prime Minister who initially hoped to have a chance to form the new government through a reshuffle, said he would cast his vote for Mr Draghis’ government. There is such an urgent need that it is a good thing to have a government anyway, he told reporters on Wednesday. The leader of the League’s nationalist party, Matteo Salvini, also decided to co-operate. Had he opposed the new government, he would have risked destroying his strong base in industrial Italys north. Mr Salvini also took the opportunity to say a word on the core national recovery plan that Mr Draghi will manage in the coming months.

“We can be part of a government that thinks about growth,” Mr. Salvini told a news conference Tuesday. We trust Professor Draghi.

For Mr. Salvini, who again in 2018 wore enough Euro t-shirts and defined the European Union as a pit of snakes and jackals, the approval of the former head of the European Central Bank represents a radical change. Even on the issue of immigration, talks with Mr Draghi seemed to have already softened his usually harsh language. For immigration, I just want a European approach, he said. With this, Mr. Salvini signaled that he was ready to compromise even in his most important battle in recent years, one that helped his party gain support in public opinion as well as in elections. Draghis’s appointment already had an effect, Andrea Orlando, deputy secretary of the Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter last week. Salvini became pro-European in 24 hours.







