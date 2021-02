The deaths of teenage cousins ​​in a village in India have Global Ramifications

They should not go out in public with a cell phone, one of the observers, a government teacher and a farmer, notices a relative of the girls. Who knows who they are talking to? Reputation was soft, writes Faleiro for the community. The events of the night the girls died are linked to a group of suspicious witnesses, undercover relatives and drunken and abusive police officers, all Faleiro interviews and brings to life on the site. One of the lying eyewitnesses, she writes, was splitting like a ripe fruit before dawn dawned on the hanging tree. When the girls are found, the villagers cross the crime scene. Female relatives and their friends refuse to leave the amputation. Someone, the girls’ uncle, turned out to remove the cell phone from the Padmas bra before the police reached her. Lallis’s father later admits he destroyed it. Hardly anyone wonders why their slippers are not scattered on the ground under the hanging bodies; instead they are next to each other, a precise and delicate placement against the base of the tree, straight as a wheat stalk. Bodies stay awake day and night. The crowd grows and fades. Journalists arrive with cameras. Politicians come and go, gathering potential votes. Finally, the bodies are cut and subjected to a post-mortem unlike any ever covered in the literature: carried by a former security guard in the ruins of a half-built government building, with a butcher knife bought on the market for a scalpel , rinsed in a bucket of water drawn from an outer ball. Returning home with the large family of girls, the misogyny is so deep that Lallis’s grieving mother is not invited to go to the Hindu funeral ceremony for custom, she does not even ask. She goes into a semi-catatonic state in the yard, only to return to herself a few years later, revived by a rumor that the two girls have reincarnated into a series of identical twins several villages. The Good Girls is an enigma with a surprise at the end. Talesht is an attractive, terrifying, very common tale, but Faleiro’s wonderful prose makes him patient. She concludes, What I had learned was that while the bus rape in Delhi had shown how deadly public places were for women, the story of Padma and Lalli revealed something even more terrifying than that the first challenge of Indian women was to survive at home her . This feminist document looks directly at the distorted mania of men to control female sexuality. From Saudi Arabia to Washington, DC, where brutal enforcement is covered only by wealth and privilege, the story remains the same.

