China’s Efforts to Change Status Quo on Borders Create Mutual Distrust: Army Chief

New Delhi:
Army Chief of Staff General MM Naravane said Friday that China’s growing footprint in the Indian subcontinent and its efforts to unilaterally change the status quo across the disputed borders have created an environment of “confrontation and mistrust.” mutual “.
In a speech at a seminar, he also said the “Sino-SH.BA” rivalry has created regional imbalances and instability.
He noted that the regional security environment is characterized by the Chinese “war” in the Indo-Pacific, its hostility to the weaker nations and its tireless effort to create regional dependence through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative.
“China’s rising footprint in the Indian subcontinent and its efforts to unilaterally change the status quo across our disputed borders have created an environment of confrontation and mutual distrust,” the Army chief said.
His comments came amid a process of secession between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Pangong Tso areas of eastern Ladakh, where both sides have been locked in a nine-month deadlock.
Referring to geo-political developments in the region, General Naravane spoke about the increase in Chinese investment in Nepal and the period of political instability the country was going through.
The Army chief also stressed on unleashing the potential of the Northeast region as part of measures to balance China’s influence.
“The regional and domestic link is closely linked to security. It is essential for unleashing the potential of the Northeast and balancing China ‘s influence. By failing to deliver on the promises, the distribution deficit has plagued our efforts to improve the regional link. “The multimodal transport of the Kaladan project and the tripartite highways have both seen cost and time overruns,” he said.
On the domestic front, General Naravane said infrastructure development has been hampered by numerous challenges, adding the involvement of multiple agencies and different sources of funding coupled with environmental factors remain a major block of obstacles.
“There is a need for a culmination body to coordinate multi-agency efforts,” he said.
The Army Chief also said there has been encouraging improvement in the internal security situation in the Northeast.
“As you can see, the states of Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and large parts of Assam are virtually free of insurgency. Levels of violence have also dropped significantly over the years,” he said.
He said while “ruthless operations” by security forces and proactive policies by the government have laid the groundwork, the favorable external environment with Burma and Bangladesh has hit the roots of insurgent organizations.
“A series of operations under Operation Sunrise with the Myanmar Army have demonstrated a growing co-operation and synergy between soldiers on the ground with reasonable operational dividends,” he said.
Under Operation Sunrise, Indian and Myanmar security forces had carried out offensives against terrorist clothing along the Indo-Myanmar border areas.
“You would often hear the need to integrate the North East with mainland India. The perception that India is a continent and the North East has to line up with the continent’s roads is in itself flawed and contemptuous,” the Army Chief added.