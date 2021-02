Major U.S. stock indexes fluctuated between gains and small losses on Friday as the market closed in its second weekly gain after a shaky week of trading. Wall Street remains focused on the trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could come to the economy as Democrats move forward with their stimulus package. The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% since 2:13 after birth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 57 points, or 0.2%, to 31,373. The Nasdaq stock rose less than 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of small companies was also less than 0.1%. The main indexes remain near the highest levels of all time, each set earlier this week. Silent moves follow days of small gains and losses for the wider market, but any major index is still on track for a weekly profit before a long weekend. US stock and bond markets closed Monday for Washington’s birthday. Investors are hoping for a new round of US government aid as the economic recovery falters. The US government’s latest report on unemployment claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy, even as vaccine distribution rises to the point of ending the pandemic. The University of Michigan study on consumer sentiment also came below expectations as well, a sign that consumers are wary of spending in the face of economic uncertainty. Investors do not expect the market to move significantly higher in the near future until there is more clarity about the future of government stimulus and the direction of the US economy. Democrats have decided to use a legislative process that does not require Republican support to pass the $ 1.9 trillion package. It was a kind of catalyst in anticipation, said Jeffrey Kleintop, head of global investment strategy at Charles Schwab. The market is still of the opinion that there will be a broad economic recovery driven by vaccines in the second half of this year. A majority of companies have now reported their last round of profits and the results have been surprisingly good. Approximately 75% of companies in the S&P 500 have released results, showing an overall increase of 2.8%, according to FactSet. This is a sharp change from the 13% that analysts had forecast at the end of September. Shares of Mohawk Industries rose 5.5% after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Genetic analysis company Illumina jumped 13.3% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after the encouraging earnings report. Shares of Bumble rose further 13.5%, yielding huge gains on the first day of Thursday in the company’s initial public offering. Banks made some of the strongest gains as bond yields soared, allowing them to receive more lucrative interest on loans. Yields on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.20% from 1.16% late Thursday. Wells Fargo won 2.1%. Most Asian markets closed to mark the Lunar New Year and European markets closed higher.

