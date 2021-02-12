India has received letter from Myanmars military about coup, says MEA





India said on Friday it had received a letter from the Myanmars military administration outlining the reasons for removing the elected government, although New Delhi continued to engage with other players in the aftermath of the February 1 coup. Challenging the call of military governments to ban mass rallies, hundreds of thousands joined pro-democracy demonstrations in Myanmar on Friday. In some places, anti-coup protesters clashed with police, although protests by more than 100,000 people in Yangon were largely peaceful. Friday’s protests were the largest so far and came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden imposed new sanctions against senior military officials who ordered the coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Yes, we have received the letter and I believe that such a letter has been sent to other governments as well, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anurag Srivastava told a news conference, referring to the letter sent to India by the Myanmar military administration. He gave no details of India’s letter or response to it. Srivastava said India had already made its position clear shortly after the February 1 coup. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld, he said. As immediate neighbors with close cultural ties and people to people, as well as relationships strengthened by exchanges in trade, economy, security and defense, we are closely monitoring developments in [Myanmar]. We will remain committed to all stakeholders on this issue, he added. Developments in Myanmar were revealed in telephone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden on February 8 and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his US counterpart Antony Blinken on February 9. India and the US have agreed to stay in touch and exchange assessments on the situation. , Tha Srivastava. On Thursday, Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne discussed the situation in Myanmar, reflecting the growing coordination between the four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad on the issue. Blinken discussed ways to strengthen co-operation with US allies and partners to address the Myanmar coup during a phone call with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday. While the US has adopted a tough stance towards Myanmar in line with Bidens’ approach to upholding democratic norms, India has adopted a more cautious stance due to security concerns linked to its northeastern states. India has close ties to Myanmar’s civilian and military leadership and the security relationship between the two sides is essential to combating militancy in the Northeast states.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos