Queen Bench Court issues interim injunction to province in EMS delivery dispute

Local Journalism Initiative

Could Enbridge Line 5 worry about resuming Energy East discussions?

Saskatoon, Calgary The Canadian Association of Oil Drilling Contractors (CAODC) held a virtual town hall Feb. 9 with Saskatchewan Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre talking about articles on how the Enbridge Line 5 trouble with Michigan could resume discussion in an Energy East type Project and recent energy developments in Saskatchewan. CAODC CEO Mark Scholz spoke from Calgary with Eyre in Saskatoon in an online format. Eyre said, We all know we need pipelines and last year, the lack of access to the Western Canadian pipeline at the cost of Saskatchewan oil producers’s water cost about $ 900 million; cost the Saskatchewan government about $ 50 million in revenue lost from kingdom taxes, and of course hospitals and highways and social services and schools. She said the province should continue to oppose federal policies that impose significant additional costs on the oil and gas sector, with marginal environmental benefits in many cases. An example she gave was the Clean Fuel Standard, which she said would have a major impact on the energy and resource sectors, agriculture and manufacturing. It will also affect regular Canadians, heating their homes and filling their cars. Clean Fuel regulations will result in an estimated increase in gasoline costs of up to 11 cents per liter and oil costs of up to 13 cents per liter by 2030. This obviously hits where it hurts transportation, of course. In Saskatchewan, based on current consumption volumes, that impact equates to approximately $ 710 million for Saskatchewan residents by 2030, and is a large number: $ 400 million from oil consumption, $ 310 million from consumption gas. Eyre said Saskatchewan is concerned about erroneous data on which the federal government relies and the complete lack of consultation taking place between the provinces leading up to gazetting before Christmas. In litigation with the federal government over the carbon tax, Eyre said, The federal carbon tax is another clear, well-documented challenge facing our oil and gas sector, and as you know, our government is committed to fight it we are anxiously awaiting the decision from the Supreme Court. Eyre talked about how Saskatchewan is functioning across the periodic table. North America Helium is expected to complete its helium processing plant near Battle Creek, in the extreme southwest corner of the province. Prairie Lithium Corp and LiEP Energy Ltd. are working together to produce lithium hydroxide from Saskatchewan oilfield brine. They have a two-phase pilot project in progress, using water produced by a water flood project. Work continues on the Deep Earth Energy Energy Corp geothermal project near Torquay, using oil and gas workers and services. Eyre provided an update of the Page Closing Speed ​​Program, applying $ 400 million in federal funding for the abandonment and recovery of up to 8,000 inactive oil and gas wells and equipment. The program has engaged 98 licensees, 307 Saskatchewan-based service companies to date, and since last month, the program has completed 724 well abandonments, 175 runoff abandonments, 39 facility decommissioning, and 1,434 rehabilitation and recovery activities. of countries. So that work goes on and of course we are urging companies to work with us, to work with the Saskatchewan Research Council to finalize the billing, in order to get that money out the door and keep running the program. On the same day, the ministry announced two Indigenous participation programs required as part of the federal program. Eyre said, We have set up a First Nations administration fund and an indigenous credit group and ASCP, the federal dropout program. Freezing in the cold Scholz touched the cold key that gripped the pores, saying, If we did not have the energy to heat our homes, we would be in a lot of trouble. Eyre replied, As I say, fossil fuels should be our friends for longer than people can comprehend. And on days like this, when you actually have that sense of survival, you know, as the advisory freezing of old weather will happen within seconds. But really, you can freeze. It’s true. It really brings home, what we can not see and take for granted. We realize that, you know, we are in really cold climates. It affected Michigan’s plan to shut down the Enbridges Line 5, which takes western Canadian oils and natural gas liquids through Michigan to supply Michigan, Ohio, southern Ontario and Quebec. Eyre said, Look at the discussion on Enbridge Line 5, and what is theoretically at stake there, and in terms of power flow. But what this means is that we are actually cut. I do not know if this is really set in people, or if they have fully understood it. You know, that’s the old thing that turns off the taps, right? I mean, when you really think about what that means. And here we are seeing direct threats to this. Scholz said, It would be an absolute crisis. He added, If we do not understand this, or not, if we do not start thinking a little more critically and focused on Canada, and how we make sure we have energy, secure supply, you know, things can be carried. Scholz wondered if the Line 5 issue could reopen the concept of an Eastern Energy pipeline. Eyre said, I think we were all tuned in very suddenly. Whether Quebec is or not, I do not know. I mean, they’re clearly alarmed. I would think about the dangers to them. And there are certain ironies, I guess, for them, right? I mean, in light of what they said about Western Canadian energy, not so long ago, and their position on Energy East, that they depend so much on the infrastructure they have, where it goes, in terms of resumption of this discussion. She said there will certainly be Saskatchewan and Alberta inside to continue that discussion. Regina City Council The recent controversy over Regina city council considering blocking fossil fuel companies from advertising on city properties was cited as an example by Scholz, who wondered if the industry was doing something wrong with the strategy. its communication. Eyre replied, There is a terrible risk of being weak in terms of impact on people. When one throws ideas about the transition, without really thinking through some of the current layers about that cost for that, but also the cost for families, for communities etc. She said there has been a lot of unrest in recent years in oil and gas, as well as the transition from coal, plus the cancellation of the Keystone XL affecting thousands of workers. I think people should think twice when making statements about transition. And they need to think twice about what is really affecting them, Eyre said. She added, I feel the federal government has somehow agreed to this Keystone decision, adding that it could be overly passive. Eyre said 300 companies and 30,000 people are employed directly and indirectly by the sector. Oil and gas account for about 15 percent of the Saskatchewans’ gross domestic product. We want to get people back to work. We want to recover from the pandemic and in return for growth, Eyre said. Brian Zinchuk, reporter for the Local Journalism Initiative, Estevan Mercury