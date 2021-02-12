Draghi forms new government mix experts, political operatives





Draghi also presented the names of members of his cabinet to President Sergio Mattarella, who is tasked with formally appointing them. The new government will be sworn in on Saturday, followed by a vote of confidence in both houses of parliament, expected early next week. Draghi arrived at the presidential palace immediately at 7 p.m., completing his business within 40 minutes. He went out long enough to read his list of cabinet members in front of reporters, sparking a short smile, but without getting any questions before putting on his N95 mask again and continuing on his way. Draghi said he has elected Daniele Franco, the CEO of the Bank of Italy, where Draghi was once chief, as minister of economy and finance. He also confirmed Luigi Di Maio as foreign minister, Roberto Speranza as health minister, Lucia Lamorgese as interior minister, Lorenzo Guerrini as defense minister and Dario Franceschini as culture minister all retaining their roles in the previous government. The Draghi-led government includes fierce political rivals, who at least for the time being and with the promise of 200 billion euros in EU recovery funds are agreeing to set aside their differences. They include the 5-Star Movement, the largest force in parliament which has ruled both with the right-wing Matteo Salvinis League and along with the left-wing Democratic Party. Draghi also has the support of former center-right Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconis Forza Italia and former Prime Minister Matteo Renzis The Living Party of Italy. Clearly, none of the cabinet posts went to party leaders. The far-right party The Brothers of Italy said it would stay in opposition after Salvini and Berlusconi broke up their right-wing alliance to support Draghi. Draghi, who deserves to have saved the euro as head of the ECB, will have the job of spending the huge EU fund recovery fund to restart the Italys economy, badly damaged by a near-total stalemate from seven weeks last spring and rotation restrictions starting in the fall. Some of the pain has been alleviated by activating existing social depreciation programs along with layoffs and layoffs, but some of them are expected to expire and experts have long called for an adjustment to Italy’s short-term vacation program. Draghi, 73, replaces Giuseppe Conte, who resigned after a small party weakened support for tackling the pandemic. Draghi was eavesdropped on after Conte failed to pass along enough support for a third coalition government. Known for his reserved demeanor, Draghi has stayed out of sight during political consultations and meetings with future members of the government cabinet leaving political commentators to learn to think until the last minute. For his 23-member Cabinet, Draghi also transformed the environment ministry into a more development-oriented post on ecological transition, using Roberto Cingolani, a nanotechnology expert, to lead it. Such a post was requested by the 5-Star Movement and also responds to the EU requirement that at least 37% of the allocated recovery funds must include environmental goals. Draghi also created a separate tourism portfolio, separating it from the culture ministry a clear priority as tourism, with a full value of 13% of Italys GDP, has been severely damaged by the pandemic. The work goes to Massimo Garavaglia, of the League. A former president of the Italys constitutional court, Marta Catabia, has been appointed to head the justice ministry while former Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao will be in charge of technological innovation and digital transition, another priority for EU recovery funds. The new government consists of fifteen men and eight women, among them nine faces from the 22-strong cabinet. Barry reported from Milan. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

