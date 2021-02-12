Indian farmers protest: 4 questions for CNN reporter Vedika Sud





CNN’s Vedika Sud spent several hours in the Ghazipur camp on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border talking to farmers about their fears. She found a group of passionate people who are determined to stay long enough to repeal the laws.

Go there asked Sud to answer some of your questions about their campaign.

It looks like the protesters are not wearing masks. How are coronaviruses treating these farmers?

South: I’m glad you ask me. There have been few attempts at social distancing at the protest site, with organizers saying about 10,000 farmers and their supporters are housed in the camp. They work closely in groups in community kitchens and makeshift supply stores, and sleep side by side in trucks and tents at night. We saw some protesters full of tractors, singing and dancing as they passed through the camp. And, when the leaders deliver their speeches, hundreds of observers sit with their mouths close to the dais to listen to them. Surprisingly, we could not distinguish a single masked person!

I asked many farmers about this and their answers were disturbing and unscientific. Some said they come from villages where there are no cases and see no reason to put on a mask. Others laughed at us even though they asked. Many are not afraid of catching Covid-19, but one farmer told me he would rather die from the virus than accept the new agriculture laws. Why are farmers worried about the new laws? south: Not all the farmers I spoke to understood the reforms, and many are afraid of change. For decades, they have worked and sold their products following specific guidelines. This big change to enter into contracts with private companies and deal with large corporations instead of intermediaries can be intimidating. The Indian government says the new laws will liberalize the agricultural market and reduce farmers’ exploitation. Their incomes could double, the government says. However, farmers fear that opening up the market to private companies could lead to falling prices and lower incomes. Most of the farmers protesting are from the northern states of India, Haryana and Punjab, where they receive guaranteed prices, or a Minimum Support Price (MSP), for certain crops, allowing them to invest in the next harvest cycle. Farmers are concerned that the new laws will mean they will have to sell at prices below the MSP guarantee. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists the MSP will not be removed and has accused the opposition of defrauding farmers. A big part of the problem is that farmers do not trust the government. What will the protests and camps be like? help farmers meet their demands? South: regardless of regardless of 11 rounds of talks between the government and representatives of the farmers’ union, there has been no progress. Recently, the government offered to suspend three agricultural reforms for 18 months, but the offer was rejected by farmers’ unions. They have given the government until October 2 to repeal the laws or face further action. Protests have united farmers from northern India and their numbers are growing. One farmer told me they were prepared to protest until the next general election in 2024, if necessary. Not all farmers live in North India, but it is worth noting that agriculture is the main source of livelihood for 58% of India’s 1.36 billion population. This means that it is an important voting bloc. Fatigue will start at some point, and so will financial worries as the crucial harvest season approaches. So far, at least 147 farmers have died from suicide, accidents and exposure to cold weather, according to farmers’ unions and opposition leaders. Central and state authorities have not confirmed the death toll. Farmers say they will not allow the loss of life to be in vain. But the government has made it clear it will not repeal the laws. How is the US affected by this political issue? South: The Biden administration is not directly affected by the farmers’ protests. However, the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi issued a statement after the Indian government temporarily cut off internet access to protest sites in January. The connection was terminated after violence erupted in Delhi between farmers and their supporters and the police. In a statement, the US Embassy said “the internet is essential for freedom of expression and a hallmark of free speech.” He also urged the government and farmers’ unions to continue talking to resolve the issue. In December, several U.S. lawmakers wrote to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in support of the protesters. The letter said the issue was of concern to many Indian-Americans with ties to the Punjab and other Indian states. Many Native American Indians from the Punjab Sik community who have settled in the US have family and friends in India who are either participating in the protest or supporting it. But the Indian government has made it clear that any international intervention is undesirable. On February 3, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India issued a statement saying: “it is unfortunate to see imposed interest groups trying to implement their agenda in these protests and derail them.” “Some of these interest groups have also tried to mobilize international support against India.”

