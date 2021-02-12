



QUESTION FROM PARIS: How can you fill enough candles with a birthday cake for one of the world’s oldest COVID-19 survivors? Answer: With 117 candles, you can not. A French nun believed to be the second oldest person in the world celebrated her 117th stylish birthday on Thursday, with lots of treats and good wishes, letters and flowers to celebrate her extraordinary longevity through two wars worldwide and a recent coronavirus infection. Sister Andr also received a mass in her honor and a party with champagne, red wine and harbor. Then came a nap followed by more celebrations, including an afternoon snack with baked Alaska, her favorite dessert. “It made me very, very, very, very happy,” the birthday girl said. “Because I met all those I love and I thank the heavens for giving me. I thank God for the troubles they went through.” Sister Andr’s big day rolled with a video call in the morning with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, followed by a mass in her honor led by the local Catholic bishop, said David Tavella, communications manager for the South City care home French of Toulon where the nun lives. Her birthday party included a foie gras beginner, followed by capon with fragrant mushrooms. “It was all left with red wine because she drinks red wine. Oneshte is one of her longevity secrets,” Tavella told the Associated Press. There was also port and Champagne “because 117 years have to be toasted,” he said. She skipped the dessert because she was tired, but picked it up later after a nap with three candles and the numbers 117 above. Packing 117 candles would be impossible. “We stopped trying long ago,” Tavella said. “Even if we were going to make great cakes, I’m not sure she would have enough breath to blow it all up. You’re going to need a fire extinguisher.” Sister Andr’s birth name is Lucile Randon. The Gerontology Research Group, which verifies details of people thought to be 110 years old or older, ranks him as the second oldest living person in the world, after just one 118-year-old woman in Japan, Kane Tanaka. Tavella told French media earlier this week that Sister Andr tested positive for coronavirus in mid-January, but she had so few symptoms that she did not even realize she was infected. Its survival became the talk of the town both in France and beyond. “When the whole world suddenly started talking about this story, I realized that Sister Andr was a bit like an Olympic flame in a ‘world tour that people want to catch, because we all need a little hope at the moment,'” he said. Tavella. When Tavella talked to her Thursday about celebrating her next birthday in 2022, she replied, “I will not be here next year,” he quoted her as saying, adding: “But she has said this. for 10 years “. For a strange coincidence, Tavella celebrated his 43rd birthday on Thursday. “We often joke that she and I were born on the same day,” he said. “I never tell myself she’m 117 because she’m so easy to talk to, regardless of age. I understand, only when she talks about the First World War as if she had lived it, ‘Yes, she lived it! ‘”

